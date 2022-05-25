Which purple mascaras are best?

Purple mascara is an easy way to incorporate more color into your makeup looks. Purple pigments make every eye color pop but are especially bright on brown eyes. If you want to draw more attention to your irises on even your low-effort makeup days, consider L’Oreal Paris Volume Building Mascara in Deep Violet. You can easily match it to your eyeliner and eye shadow or contrast it for a two-tone look, or wear it on its own for a fun and simple look.

What to know before you buy purple mascara

How to wear

Applying colored mascara is a delicate balance between a subtle but noticeable pop of color and cartoony, over-the-top pigments. There are several ways you can achieve this. Don’t apply so much that it’s clumpy and caky. You can start by using the purple shade on all of your lashes or ease into it by using a neutral on the inside and fading out into color. You can also apply the neutral on the bottom lashes and color on the top ones for a two-toned look. You can match it to colored liners and shadows or contrast it with stark neutrals.

Your eye makeup

The makeup you already own will help you determine the shade of purple mascara to go with. Think about the palettes you have and what type of looks you want to create. If you prefer lighter shades when it comes to eye shadow, you can match it with a light lavender mascara or contrast it with dark burgundy. The liner you pair it with will either make it appear brighter, especially if you’re wearing white eyeliner, or darker if paired with classic black.

Prevent smudging

The risk with colored mascara is it smears and makes a mess around your eyes. It can quickly take your look from fun and flattering to cartoony. This is especially true with purple, which can make your eyes look bruised and baggy. You can prevent this with precise application and by removing any excess mascara from the wand beforehand. You can also use an under-eye primer or clean it up with a concealer, especially if you have oily eyes. Consider using an eyelash primer as well, this will keep the pigment on your lashes and help prevent flaking.

What to look for in a quality purple mascara

Shade

There are a wide variety of purple shades of mascara available. You can go with a bright and bold violet, or a subtle lavender or lilac. Burgundy and plum are slightly more neutral and a good start if you’re nervous approaching bright pigments. It all depends on your style, your eye color and the makeup you have to pair it with. If you want to branch out, go with a shade outside of your usual color scheme.

Waterproof

If you cry frequently or have oily eyes, you should look for a purple mascara that’s waterproof. This can save you a lot of mess in the long run, because as bad as running mascara is, it’s even worse when it’s colored. Primer will help with this as well, but it’s better to be safe than sorry if moisture is a frequent issue for you.

Buildability

Some mascaras are more buildable than others, which means you can add more product without experiencing flakes. To get the right shade for you, you may only want to apply just a little bit or more for a dramatic look. You may want to go with thick and bold lashes and need several coats to achieve this. Either way, you should be able to apply multiple layers without experiencing clumps or flakes.

How much you can expect to spend on purple mascara

Most purple mascaras are relatively inexpensive, between $5-$10.

Purple mascara FAQ

What should you do if your mascara clumps?

A. First, try using less mascara or try applying a primer first. If this doesn’t change anything, you may be using the wrong formula for your lashes. You can also try soaking the wand in hot water to remove old excess pigment or adding eye drops to the mascara formula to slightly thin it out.

How can you get the most length and volume?

A. Apply your mascara from the root to the top while gently pulling upward and outward.

What are the best purple mascaras to buy?

Top purple mascara

L’Oreal Paris Volume Building Mascara in Deep Violet

What you need to know: This is a deep and beautiful purple mascara for maximum volume.

What you’ll love: This mascara is easy to build for a full and dramatic look. It goes on evenly and smoothly with no flakes. It’s clump resistant and allergy free with no fragrances. It’s also waterproof and long-lasting.

What you should consider: It’s really thick, so be sure to wipe off the excess before applying. It smudges easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top purple mascara for the money

Maybelline New York Ultra Violet Snapscara

What you need to know: This wax-free and clump-free mascara gives your eyes a vibrant touch.

What you’ll love: This mascara is smooth and easy to remove. It’s quality and affordable. It offers a smooth and clump-free application. It’s designed to be bright and is made without pigment-dulling waxes.

What you should consider: It’s flaky and doesn’t last as long as some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NYX Worth the Hype Colored Mascara

What you need to know: This bright mascara has a unique tip for precise application.

What you’ll love: It’s buildable and cruelty free. It’s also comfortable to wear and easy to apply. It offers intense volume and length for full, lovely lashes. The brush tapers at the tip so you can get even the smallest lashes on your inner corners.

What you should consider: This mascara is clumpy and doesn’t show up as brightly on lashes as it appears on the wand.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

