Which mascara is best, Lancome or Maybelline?

When deciding which mascara to buy, you have a choice of colors and formulas, including waterproof formulas, and those that lengthen, volumize and curl lashes. You also have the choice of premium beauty and drugstore brands. Lancome mascaras are top-selling luxury products. Maybelline differs by offering some of the popular mascaras in the drugstore category.

Both Lancome and Maybelline make a wide selection of mascara formulas. However, Lancome’s high-end mascaras come with premium price tags. Maybelline mascaras are available at appealing budget-friendly prices.

Lancome mascara

Lancome distances itself from many brands on the market for high-performing products with patented ingredients. It makes several fan-favorite mascaras that are known for producing excellent results that include darker, longer and thicker lashes.

In addition to premium formulas, Lancome also makes mascara brushes that are designed to coat each lash while they lift and enhance the lash line. They also define without leaving behind clumps.

Lancome mascara pros

Whether you choose a Lancome mascara that lengthens, thickens or curls, chances are you’ll be impressed with the results. That’s because the brand uses quality ingredients that produce lash looks that beauty enthusiasts love. The brand’s top-selling mascaras come in standard and waterproof formulas to suit different customers’ needs. However, both options provide long wear that lasts all day.

Another benefit of Lancome mascara is that it’s made without harsh additives such as sulfates, triclosan, phthalates, silicone and formaldehyde. Most of the brand’s top formulas are easy to find online from trusted retailers, including Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

Lancome mascara cons

The most obvious downside of Lancome mascara is the price, which makes it impractical for some budgets. Depending on the formula, a tube will cost $25-$37. This can get costly over time, especially for mascara wearers who apply it every day.

While Lancome mascara is known for producing outstanding results, some users occasionally complain of concerns such as flaking and unimpressive volume. While these complaints are common in most mascaras, they can be even more disappointing with high-priced luxury mascaras that come at high prices.

Best Lancome mascaras

Lancome Hypnose Drama Waterproof Mascara

This top-selling Lancome mascara is waterproof and offers all-day wear in a volumizing formula. Because it doesn’t tend to flake, it’s a good choice for those who wear contact lenses.

Sold by Amazon

Lancome Idole Lash Lifting and Volumizing Mascara

The unique curved brush of Idole mascara does a good job lifting and curling lashes. The special formula lengthens lashes while giving them noticeable volume. The long-wearing color lasts for hours.

Sold by Sephora

Lancome Definicils High-Definition Mascara

If you need a mascara that defines every lash and gives them a longer appearance, Definicils is the one to buy. It features a classic straight brush that’s simple to control and works well for small, lower lashes. The highly-pigmented formula makes lashes pop.

Sold by Amazon

Maybelline mascara

Maybelline is one of the most trusted drugstore brands on the market, and its mascaras are arguably some of the most popular available. The company makes a large selection of formulas, including several longtime favorites that have been top-sellers for generations.

Whether you prefer standard or waterproof mascara, Maybelline has you covered. Most of the brand’s formulas are available in a choice of both options.

Maybelline mascara pros

Not everyone can spend $20 or more on mascara. That’s where a brand like Maybelline comes in. Their affordable mascaras range in price from $6-$12 a tube, which is a fraction of the cost of premium brands like Lancome. What’s more, many Maybelline mascaras are known for producing natural-looking lashes.

Premium mascaras are often preferred for the exceptional results they deliver. However, Maybelline offers numerous types of mascaras that lengthen, thicken and define just about as well as their pricier counterparts. Although the waterproof mascaras provide reliable wear in wet conditions, they are also easy to remove from lashes with makeup remover.

Maybelline mascara cons

If you are looking for a mascara that produces dramatic results, some Maybelline mascaras fall short. Volumizing and lengthening mascaras by the brand are your best options. Additionally, some customers complain about clumps and subpar brushes.

Because it’s a drugstore brand, Maybelline products can readily be found at brick-and-mortar stores. However, many online retailers that sell beauty products only offer premium products. If you want to buy Maybelline mascaras online, Amazon and Ulta are two well-known retailers that offer a nice selection.

Best Maybelline mascaras

Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Volumizing Mascara

When it comes to a mascara that does it all, Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara is made to impress. It lifts, lengthens and volumizes while providing all-day wear. The flexible brush coats even the smallest lashes while eliminating clumps.

Sold by Amazon

Maybelline Full ‘N Soft Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline’s Full ‘N Soft Mascara lives up to its name by creating a full appearance without making lashes stiff or clumpy. Although the waterproof formula wears for hours in wet conditions, it’s simple to remove with mild soap and water or a quality eye makeup remover.

Sold by Amazon

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara

This classic Maybelline mascara is one of the most iconic options by the brand, and has been popular for decades. It’s great for creating natural-looking lashes, but is also buildable for bolder, more dramatic looks. Thanks to the low price, Great Lash is also one of the most affordable mascaras by Maybelline.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get Lancome or Maybelline mascara?

Both Lancome and Maybelline produce quality mascaras that have earned many loyal customers over the years. While Lancome mascaras are a good choice for those who prefer luxury cosmetics, Maybelline mascara is ideal for budget-minded beauty enthusiasts. While you can’t go wrong with mascaras by either brand, the best choice for you will ultimately depend on your budget.

