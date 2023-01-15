Sephora has three worlds: fragrance, skin care and color cosmetics. Each employee is trained to be an expert in one specific world.

Which popular makeup brands at Sephora are best?

Sephora’s most popular makeup brands deliver skin-perfecting benefits and products with a wide range to please all of its customers. Each bestselling makeup brand has worked hard to define a standard of beauty unlike any of the other brands.

Anastasia Beverley Hills, Makeup by Mario, Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics and Nars house the top-rated products because their formulas are first-rate and they do a good job of marketing their products to appeal to an extensive audience.

What to consider before buying popular makeup brands at Sephora

When purchasing a product from a popular makeup brand at Sephora, consider how the brand chooses to market itself: what it promises and its entire identity, as well as the uniqueness of the products it delivers to consumers.

Brand identity

How does the brand portray itself in its marketing, products and what it chooses to stand for? “Brand identity” is a term that defines the ways in which a brand portrays its products and mission. It deals with all aspects of advertising and marketing a brand’s products, as well as their creation. For example, using a constant color for packaging, or having eco-friendly ideals that give it an edge.

If brand identity is lacking or less effort is put into the creation of a brand’s products, the brand will not become popular. The most popular makeup brands at Sephora have created strong brand identities, and now their products are highly rated and purchased by many.

Products

A good makeup brand at Sephora features a wide range of products that assist in the creation of any makeup look desired. These include foundations, mascaras, blushes, highlighters, eyeliners, concealers, brow products and lip colors.

When purchasing a makeup product, check to see if the brand’s products work well when paired with each other and provide a shade range for all users. If a brand lacks product shades or colors you desire, it is likely not the brand for you. It is better to support a brand that features an extensive shade range that accounts for everyone’s skin type and undertone, so it can please all customers.

If you prefer a brand but that brand only features a few good products, it will not be sustainable for your makeup routine in the long run. Popular brands at Sephora feature every type of product needed to highlight your best features and give you free rein in creating any makeup look you desire.

Prices of popular makeup brand products at Sephora

Many of the most popular makeup brands sold at Sephora are considered luxury or high-end. Their products are priced from $20-$80 depending on their size, purpose and ingredients.

Most popular makeup brands at Sephora FAQ

What are common characteristics of popular makeup brands featured at Sephora?

A. A few things these brands have in common are a higher price tag and website wording such as “top-rated” or “cult favorite.” Products from popular brands are a bit more pricey than other products. A “cult favorite” is an item that is a brand’s bestselling product by far.

Does Sephora have its own makeup brand?

A. Yes. It’s the Sephora Collection, which features a wide range of beauty products and tools to experiment with beauty products and help users craft beautiful makeup looks.

Best popular makeup brands at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

This slim, retractable pencil is used to create the look of fine hairs in parts of the eyebrow where there is a lack of hair. It works to fill in misshapen arches with its fine tip and is smudge-proof. The brand is free of parabens and does not test on animals.

Available at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade

This brow pomade is waterproof and smudgeproof for those who have oily skin or live in a humid climate. The pomade does everything from defining to filling to shaping the brow and can be applied with a creamy texture.

Available at Sephora

Makeup by Mario

Makeup By Mario Master Metals Eye Shadow Palette

This eye-shadow palette comes with five high-pigmented colors that mimic the look of natural metals. The colors allow for shine, are weightless and are formulated to be applied smoothly to the eyelid. This palette is vegan and is not tested on animals.

Available at Sephora

Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil

This lip liner goes on smoothly and delivers full coverage for excellent results. It’s ideal for lining and enhancing the lips’ natural contours. There are numerous shades available to match a wide range of skin tones.

Available at Sephora

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

This full-coverage liquid foundation is matte to reduce the look of oil and shine on the face. Though it is full coverage, it goes on light and smooth and is made with cruelty-free ingredients. Fenty, known for its shade range, features over 50 shades for those with any skin tone or color. The foundation is long-wearing and stands up well to sweat and humid environments.

Available at Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

This contour stick comes in several colors that work to match the undertone of your skin. It goes on light and provides long wear while being entirely buildable to provide a sheer or full-coverage look. This stick, like the entire Fenty Beauty line, is vegan and not tested on animals.

Available at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation

This foundation comes in 47 shades and works for users with all skin types and textures. Unlike many other foundations, it uses wrinkle-reducing ingredients and provides a hydrating full-coverage look.

Available at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Creating a flawless finish is easy with this luxurious setting powder made with plant-based ingredients that nourish and moisturize the skin. In addition to setting foundation and concealer, it minimizes the appearance of small imperfections. You can choose from several natural looking shades.

Available at Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real Xtreme Precision Eyeliner

If you love creating dramatic eyes, this eyeliner is for you. Not only does it offer highly pigmented color that glides on with ease, it also features a waterproof formula that wears all day. This tapered brush tip is designed to make beautiful lines just the way you like them.

Available at Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real Lengthening Mascara

This mascara’s name reminds you that your lashes are real because it produces a dramatic lengthening effect with bold color. What’s more, the brush is designed to give lashes lift and curl, and has a tip that can reach tiny upper and lower lashes.

Available at Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Nars

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

Buildable coverage, long wear and radiant finish have made this concealer a top seller. The creamy formula goes on smoothly and produces a natural finish. It’s available in numerous shades.

Available at Sephora

Nars Blush

This award-winning blush is buildable and available in numerous gorgeous colors to fit all skin tones. You can choose between matte and shimmery finishes.

Available at Sephora

