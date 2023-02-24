20 lip balms to get you through the winter

With all the cold, dry weather winter ushers in, it’s no surprise that your skin can get dehydrated and chapped. Your lips, whose skin is thin and delicate, can lose moisture more quickly than other parts of the body, making them particularly vulnerable. But a high-quality lip balm can hydrate, soothe and protect your lips when cold weather sets in and even in the warmer months.

Best lip balms for winter under $5

ChapStick Classic Cherry Lip Balm

This classic lip balm has been a favorite for treating dry winter lips for years. It helps soften and protect the lips to prevent dryness and chapping. Many users enjoy its sweet cherry flavor.

Sold by Amazon

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment

This dermatologist-recommended lip balm provides long-lasting moisture that can heal chapped, cracked lips. It contains hydrating shea butter, soothing chamomile essence and nourishing ingredients like vitamins C, E and B5, and it’s paraben- and fragrance-free.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Eos 100% Natural and Organic Lip Balm

This affordable lip balm provides all-day moisture and antioxidant protection to keep your lips healthy and soft. It boasts a natural organic formula with high-quality ingredients, including shea butter, coconut oil and jojoba oil, and has a sweet mint flavor.

Sold by Amazon

ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture and Tint Tinted Lip Balm

If you prefer a lip balm that adds color to your lips, this moisturizing formula is for you. It contains maracuja and jojoba oils to instantly hydrate and smooth your lips, and its pink nude color subtly enhances your lips’ natural color.

Sold by Amazon

Best lip balms for winter for $5-$10

Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter

This oil-based balm features a botanical blend that helps nourish dry lips. It contains sunflower seed oil, chamomile and calendula that can effectively moisturize even extremely dry, chapped lips. It leaves your lips with a flattering glossy sheen.

Sold by Amazon

Eos The Hero Lip Repair

This repairing lip treatment contains shea butter and natural strawberry extracts that condition and protect dry lips. It provides instant moisture, but the hydration can last up to 24 hours. Each pack includes two tubes with a tasty strawberry flavor.

Sold by Amazon

Dr. Dan’s Cortibalm

This hypoallergenic lip balm is specially formulated for severely chapped lips. It also contains 1% hydrocortisone to reduce pain and inflammation, so your lips heal more quickly. The formula’s other ingredients include a simple blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly and mineral oil, making it safe for sensitive skin.

Sold by Amazon

Duke Cannon Supply Co. Cannon Balm

At nearly four times the size of regular lip balms, this stick can last you through most of the winter. It contains high-quality natural ingredients, including beeswax, that help protect your lips in the harshest conditions. It also has a fresh mint taste and offers SPF 15 for effective sun protection.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve in a Tube

This multitasking balm comes in an easy-to-use tube and helps soothe dry, chapped lips instantly. It has a slight rose scent and features a blend of botanical and essential oils that help nourish the skin. It also works to soothe burns, cuts, rough cuticles and dry elbows and knees.

Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

O’Keeffe’s Unscented Lip Repair Lip Balm

This lip balm instantly relieves dry, cracked lips. The formula provides 24-hour moisture in a single application and creates a barrier that protects your lips. It also absorbs quickly and has a comfortable matte finish.

Sold by Amazon

Mario Badescu Lip Balm

With a blend of nutrient-packed butters and oils, this nourishing lip balm helps soothe dry lips in one use. It contains cocoa butter, coconut oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil and vitamin E, so it has a thick, rich texture that still melts easily into the skin. It has a pleasant coconut scent.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Carmex Medicated Lip Balm

This medicated lip moisturizer contains cocoa butter, camphor and menthol to soothe and cool your lips instantly. It has a smooth texture that glides easily over the skin and provides excellent hydration and protection in cold, windy conditions. It’s rated SPF 15 to prevent sun damage.

Sold by Amazon

Rosebud Perfume Co. Strawberry Lip Balm

This strawberry-scented lip balm comes in a vintage-inspired tin you won’t mind pulling out of your bag or pocket. It features rich emollients like beeswax and surgical-grade petroleum jelly to lock in moisture and reduce dryness. And it doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue.

Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Blistex Lip Medex Lip Protectant

This medicated lip balm is ideal for severely dry, chapped lips because it restores a healthy moisture balance, then forms a protective barrier to help maintain the hydration. It has a cooling sensation when applied, which helps soothe sore lips for instant relief.

Sold by Amazon

Best lip balms for winter for $10+

L’Occitane Ultra-Rich 10% Shea Butter Lip Balm

This rich, hydrating lip balm softens and nourishes dry lips. It contains 10% shea butter that hydrates and forms a protective barrier to prevent moisture loss. It’s especially effective for chapped or flaking lips.

Sold by Amazon

Bioderma Lip Conditioner

With a soft, creamy texture, this luxurious lip balm hydrates and soothes lips in just one application. It contains shea butter and avocado oil to nourish and lock in moisture, and its fragrance-free formula is safe for children and those with sensitive skin.

Sold by Amazon

Malin + Goetz Lip Moisturizer

This unique gel lip balm features a blend of fatty acids that can help nourish and condition your lips. It absorbs quickly but provides a continual layer of hydration throughout the day. It’s fragrance-, flavor- and color-free.

Sold by Amazon

Avene Cold Cream Nourishing Lip Balm

This rich, nourishing lip balm instantly moisturizes and soothes dry, chapped lips. It creates a protective barrier against environmental stressors and leaves your lips feeling smooth and soft. The formula also contains vitamins E and F, which provide hours of antioxidant protection.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

This lightweight, moisture-rich balm helps hydrate and soften lips with murumuru and shea butters. It can lock in hydration all day and fits easily in any pocket. It also provides a glossy tint of color to the lips and comes in several shades and flavors.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

Another tinted formula, this cruelty-free lip balm comes in eight shades, so there’s an option to flatter any skin tone. It also contains rosehip seed oil, shea butter and sea succulent to help replenish moisture and condition your lips.

Sold by Sephora

