For spring 2022, creating a stylish, finished look is at your fingertips. From subdued neutrals to intricate nail art to sparkling accents, numerous gorgeous nail looks are trending this year.

When it comes to achieving springtime nails that grab attention, the right products will make it possible to create the latest beautiful manicures at home for spring-ready nails all season long.

Nail basics

Before exploring the most happening nail designs, you’ll need a few basics. Tools like files, manicure scissors and clippers will keep your nails smooth and shapely. While these products can be purchased separately, they are also available in manicure kits.

In addition to nail polish remover to start fresh, base and top coats are must-haves for outstanding results. A base coat provides a foundation that helps secure polish, while a top coat will protect against chipping and produce a beautiful finish.

Popular nail designs for spring 2022

If you love pretty, up-to-the-minute nails, you already know that styles are always changing. In search of the top fashion-first looks for spring, we explored the web and top social networking platforms to find how fashionistas, beauty experts and influencers are styling their nails this spring.

French manicures

French manicures are everywhere this spring and range from classic to eclectic. While the traditional French manicure that consists of white tips atop neutral skin-tone polish is popular again, there are countless variations to this timeless look that are perfect for the season.

From rainbow looks to color-blocking, French manicures with unexpected color combinations are in style. Combining French tips with intricate lines, stripes or shapes like hearts that encompass the nail allows you to express your artistic side.

Spring nail colors

If you guessed that pastel nails are in this spring, you’d be correct. Always popular this time of year, subdued, pastel hues go hand-in-hand with springtime blossoms and Easter candy. Baby blue, soft pink, light lavender and dove gray are some of the most desired hues for spring ’22.

Neutrals are also in style. If you love a natural look, opt for brown, tan, beige or pale pink nails with glossy or matte finishes.

When it comes to bolder colors, earthy green, navy blue and orangish-red are three of the hottest shades of the spring. If you aren’t sure which colors you like the best, a crayon-box manicure with different vibrant hues on each nail is the way to go.

Nail art

Nail art is the perfect accent to pair with any color or nail shape. For spring, you can’t go wrong with tiny flowers, rainbows and butterflies. You can get these looks with nail stickers or by drawing them with a nail pen.

For a touch of bling, embellishments like glitter, rhinestones or sequins pair perfectly with any nail look.

Nail shapes

In 2022, square tips and almond-shaped nails of various lengths are the trends that caught our attention. Long square nails are often referred to as coffin or ballerina nails due to their unique shape. Likewise, lengthy almond nails are called stiletto nails.

If you prefer long nails but have difficulty growing your own, faux nails with these trendy shapes are available.

Best products for trending spring ’22 nail designs

Best polishes

Nicole Miller Total Nudes Nail Polish Collection

This nail polish set contains six beautiful nude shades with different finishes, including cream, shimmer and glitter. The neutral hues are ideal for spring.

Sold by Amazon

Ella + Mila BonBon Collection Nail Polish

This collection is packed with candy-like shades of blue, purple and pink that pair perfectly with spring. The brand appeals to those who love conscious beauty products, as it’s vegan, cruelty-free and made in the USA without any harsh ingredients.

Sold by Ulta

Nails Inc. Florals…For Spring? Nail Polish Set

With four hues that are curated especially for springtime, this set will keep your manicures blooming all season long with colors that are inspired by flowers. The polishes are also vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Best nail files and tools

Classy Lady Glass Nail File

Although it’s gentle on nails, the glass construction of this file makes it durable and easy to clean. It features fine crystals that create a smooth finish on nails without damaging delicate surfaces.

Sold by Amazon

Utopia Care 15-Piece Manicure Set

In addition to 15 well-made tools that are essential to creating beautiful nail looks, this collection comes with a sturdy case. The pieces are made of stainless steel that holds up well to regular use.

Sold by Amazon

Beetles Nail Art Brush Set

When it comes to creating nail art, tools with ultra-fine tips are a must. This six-piece collection includes pens and brushes that are ideal for intricate details.

Sold by Amazon

Best base and top coats

OPI Infinite Shine Base and Top Coat

A base and top coat will add staying power to polish and nail art. This duo lives up to its name with its long-lasting glossy finish that resists chipping and can last for as long as 11 days.

Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Debora Lippmann Hard Rock Nail Strengthening Top and Base Coat

Because it’s both a top and base coat in one product, it’s simple to achieve long-lasting nail looks. It also makes nails stronger, which leads to growth.

Sold by Sephora, Macy’s and Amazon

Best nail embellishments

Le Mini Macaron Mini Nail Stickers, Butterfly Dreams

These small butterfly stickers are perfect for turning your nails into works of art for spring and beyond. They are colorful and come in several sizes for numerous unique designs.

Sold by Ulta

AddFavor DIY Glitter Nail Art Set

With beads, rhinestones, small stickers and more, this set is well-stocked with embellishments to make nails stand out and sparkle. It also comes with tools, including files and nail art pens.

Sold by Amazon

Best faux nails

KISS Salon Acrylic Square Nude Nails

Although artificial, these acrylic nails have a natural appearance. They feature a soft pink shade and square shape that are on-trend this season. The set includes 28 nails, essential tools and nail glue.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Glamnetic Wild Card Press-On Nails

If you can’t grow your own nails to get an almond shape, these nails will give you the look you love. They have a colorful design with springtime pastels and come with tools and glue.

Sold by Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on

new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.