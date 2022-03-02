Which condiment bottle is best?

Refillable condiment bottles have become a household must-have, with countless kitchen and other home uses. Whether you buy in bulk, make condiments at home, or simply want an option for easy crafting and cooking, refillable condiment bottles are useful. There are countless options in the realm of condiment bottles to suit various kitchen and other home needs.

OXO Good Grips Chef’s Squeeze Bottle Set is a well-made, sturdy option that can handle thin liquids as well as more viscous sauces.

What to know before you buy condiment bottles

Your kitchen needs

Depending on what you need the bottles for and how frequently you use them, you might want different features or varieties. Some condiment bottles have thin plastic tips that you can cut to accommodate liquids of different viscosities, while some are made with different widths for specific types of fillings. For more tips on buying kitchen tools, check out the kitchen utensil set guide from BestReviews.

Dishwasher and microwave safety

Ask yourself if you need a bottle that can handle the heat. Many condiment bottles are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, but not all. If you want the ability to freeze, reheat the contents of your bottles or stick them in the dishwasher to clean them, those are features you’ll need to look for.

Style of bottle

There are generally two types of condiment bottles available: the most basic type has an opening and lid at the top, and the valve type has an opening at both ends for easy refilling and cleaning. There are advantages and disadvantages for both types, it’s simply a matter of what works better for your kitchen.

What to look for in a quality condiment bottle

Sturdiness

A bottle made of relatively sturdy plastic lasts longer and absorbs fewer smells than thinner options, though thinner plastics may be easier to customize and squeeze. Which works better for you depends on what you plan to use the bottles for and whether it’s long-term or short-term use.

Cap style

Many bottles come with captive caps, which are much less likely to get lost in the shuffle and leave you with leaky bottles. Look for these over tiny unconnected caps that won’t stay on. For food use especially, a removable cap (captive or not) will always be easier to clean.

Measurements

Some bottles have measurements listed on the side, which can be particularly useful for cooking or crafting when precise measurements are in order. Raised measurements are preferable over measurements that are simply painted on, as they won’t wear off over time.

How much you can expect to spend on condiment bottles

Condiment bottles are a relatively cheap item, though the cost varies. The most expensive options run you close to $5 per bottle, while the cheapest options are closer to $1 per bottle.

Condiment bottle FAQ

What can I store in condiment bottles?

A. You can use them for any liquid that’s thin enough to squeeze out. Thicker foods like ghee and shortening won’t do well in squeeze bottles and are better spooned out of their containers. Anything with seeds or other solid pieces might get stuck. Oils that are liquid at room temperature are a good bet, as are condiments like ketchup and hot sauce. Many people use them for other home uses, like epoxies, glues and paints for crafting.

For kitchen use, look for bottles that are made of food-grade plastic and that are BPA-free. As far as smells go, all bottles absorb scents if something is stored in them for a long time, but higher-quality plastics absorb less.

How do I fill condiment bottles?

A. It depends on the liquid in question. The easiest, most foolproof way to fill condiment bottles is with the use of a funnel. Some sets of bottles even come with one included for mess-free refilling. Once the funnel is in place, either squeeze, pour or spoon the filling into the bottle before putting the cap back on.

What’s the best condiment bottle to buy?

Top condiment bottle

OXO Good Grips Chef’s Squeeze Bottle Set

What you need to know: A set of sturdy plastic squeeze bottles from a trusted brand in two different sizes and tip widths.

What you’ll love: The lids snap shut for leak-free shaking and are interchangeable between bottle sizes. Made of high-quality, BPA-free plastic, textured for a good grip. Reviewers like that they’re easy to clean and both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

What you should consider: The cap isn’t 100% leakproof, especially for thinner liquids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top condiment bottle for the money

OAMCEG 16-Ounce Condiment Squeeze Bottles

What you need to know: A large, affordable set of squeeze bottles with captive, removable lids.

What you’ll love: The thin plastic caps can be cut to different widths, and the bottles have measurements on the side. They come at a low cost for those who want plenty of bottles for their money.

What you should consider: They’re not dishwasher-safe. Some feel that the bottles are flimsy and don’t hold up well to more viscous liquids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FIFO Refillable Squeeze Bottle

What you need to know: Valve-style squeeze bottle with openings on both ends for easy filling, storage and cleaning. Available in three different tip widths for different viscosity liquids.

What you’ll love: The valve dispenser is convenient and easier to use than traditional condiment bottles and ensures that the older product is always used first. Many users feel this style of bottle is more sanitary.

What you should consider: The listing doesn’t specify the kind of plastic used, and they’re not dishwasher- or microwave-safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

