Skin care fridges come in a broad range of colors from pink to black. Many people personalize their fridges with stickers, artwork, magnetics or photos.

Which skin care fridges are best?

Over the past couple of years, skin care fridges have gone from being novelty items to self-care necessities. Not only do they cool skin care products for refreshing applications, but they may also help protect their formulas from deteriorating.

Skin care fridges are tiny appliances that fit easily in most bathrooms, vanities, bedrooms, dorms and RVs. If you’re looking for a travel-friendly model, AstroAI Mini Fridge remains the top choice because it comes with AC and 12-volt adapters.

What to know before you buy a skin care fridge

What is a skin care fridge?

A skin care fridge is a small appliance that chills skin care and beauty products. Some of the most common items kept inside them include water-based serums, gel-based moisturizers, liquid vitamins, cleansing balms, facial sprays, select acne products and sheet masks. Beauty tools, like gua sha scrapers and jade rollers, are often stored inside the fridges, too.

What you shouldn’t keep in a skin care fridge

While you can store countless beauty products inside skin care fridges, there are a few you should store at room temperature instead. Depending on their formulas, oil-based products, including some serums, creams and cosmetics, may separate or solidify when they’re chilled. There are mixed opinions about whether keeping nail polish in skin care fridges is a good idea, as some formulas may thicken with prolonged exposure to colder temperatures.

Outlet access

Before you finalize your purchase, ensure there’s a space for a skin care fridge in your home. Most importantly, as a small appliance, it requires access to outlets to function. Skin care fridges come with AC adapters, and many portable models also include 12-volt car adapters. If you intend to place the fridge far away from an outlet, you’ll need to invest in an extension cord.

What to look for in a quality skin care fridge

Storage capacity

Skin care fridges typically list their internal dimensions as well as their capacity in liters. However, because it can be difficult to visualize exactly how that translates to storage capacity, most models indicate how many 12-ounce cans they accommodate. On average, skin care fridges fit anywhere from four to eight cans. Most models have one or two removable shelves to fit taller tubes and pump bottles, and some models have inside-door compartments for more storage.

Portability

Many skin care fridges are portable, making them ideal for dorms, RVs and travel. These models usually have built-in handles for easy carrying and may come with 12-volt car adapters. A few skin care fridges are designed for indoor and outdoor use, which makes them versatile enough to store either skin care or food and beverages.

Adjustable temperature

Most, but not all, skin care fridges have adjustable temperature settings. Some models have limited temperature ranges between 32 to 65 degrees, whereas more advanced fridges regulate the temperature up to 150 degrees. While the latter may seem to be more dynamic since they have chilling and heating potential, most people stick to fridges that simply chill skin care items below room temperature.

Quiet operation

Like regular refrigerators, skin care fridges make noise. Some are louder than others, which may be distracting or bothersome if the fridge is kept in a bedroom. A few skin care fridges, however, have quiet modes in which they operate at 30 decibels or less.

How much you can expect to spend on skin care fridges

There are a handful of skin care fridges priced around $35, but the better-quality models start at $50. Larger models, including traditional mini-fridges with freezer compartments, cost $80 and above.

Skin care fridge FAQ

What does it mean if a skin care fridge has ETL certification?

A. When appliances like skin care fridges are ETL (electrical testing laboratories) certified, it means they have undergone testing and meet required safety standards. The seal of approval may be displayed on the appliance and their user manuals. If you’re unsure whether a skin care fridge has the ETL certification, contact the manufacturer directly for more information.

Can’t I just use a regular refrigerator for skin care products?

A. You can, and many people do. However, it’s not the most convenient option if your bathroom or vanity is far away or on another floor. If your fridge is already filled with plenty of food and beverages, it may prove challenging to carve out space to store skin care products, too.

What’s the best skin care fridge to buy?

Top skin care fridge

AstroAI Mini Fridge

What you need to know: If you need a portable design, this model is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

What you’ll love: The mini fridge has a 4-liter capacity with an adjustable shelf. It accommodates six 12-ounce cans or several full-jar tubs, vials and tubes. The fridge has eco-friendly construction as a Freon-freeze unit and is ETL certified.

What you should consider: The fridge lacks rubberized feet and slides around countertops when it’s opened or closed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top skin care fridge for the money

Frigidaire Retro Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge

What you need to know: Made by a trusted brand, this mini fridge has a retro design that coordinates well with most bathrooms and vanities.

What you’ll love: The interior is easier to clean than most models and it cools skin care items up to 20 degrees below room temperature. The fridge comes with AC and 12-volt car adapters, making it suitable for home and travel use. It’s also backed by a one-year warranty on parts and labor.

What you should consider: The fridge isn’t tall enough to accommodate jumbo bottles of skin care products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Crownful Mini Cosmetics Fridge

What you need to know: This skin care fridge has several convenient features and performs better than many comparable models.

What you’ll love: The fridge operates quietly, at no more than 25 decibels during sleep mode, thanks to a multidirectional exhaust outlet. It’s available in six colors to coordinate easily with most bathrooms. The fridge is energy-efficient and ETL-certified.

What you should consider: There are a handful of reports that the fridges malfunctioned within a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

