Determined to get your holiday shopping done on time? We’ve got a roundup of can’t-miss deals for everyone on your list

While the holiday season may feel like it’s just started, most of us want to get our gift shopping done as quickly as possible this year due to possible shipping delays. The sooner you can get everyone on your shopping list checked off, the better.

If you’ve been struggling to finish those last few people, we’ve got you covered with plenty of great deals that offer a little something for everybody. From smart TVs and fitness trackers to toys for the kids, there’s bound to be a gift here to please even the pickiest people on your shopping list.

Best deals to shop today

Sony X80J 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV: 21% off at Amazon

Anyone who enjoys binging the latest TV shows or watching their favorite movies will love unwrapping this smart TV this holiday season. It can stream media from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube and more without needing a separate device. Its 4K HDR processor also offers a vivid, clear picture and life-like details.

Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant Playset: 30% off at Kohl’s

This adorable diner playset is sure to entertain the little ones on your shopping list. It includes a play kitchen on one side and booth seating on the other and even has a pretend jukebox with a dial that little fingers will love to spin.

Patagonia Men’s Micro Puffer Insulated Jacket: 40% off at Backcountry

For those who enjoy spending time outdoors in winter, this water-repellent puffer jacket can keep them warm and toasty. It has a regular fit so that you can wear it comfortably over base layers. The elastic cuffs prevent the cold from seeping inside, too.

Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike with Tablet Holder: $150 discount at Dick’s Sporting Goods

The workout enthusiast in your life will get plenty of use from this exercise bike that offers intense cardio even in cold, wet weather. Both the seat and handlebars are adjustable, and the resistance is variable, allowing for customized workouts.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet: $50 discount at Amazon

This user-friendly tablet makes it easy to check email, enjoy your favorite apps, stream movies and listen to audiobooks, all in one streamlined device. Its battery can run for up to 12 hours on a single charge and allows for wireless charging, too.

UGG Women’s Fluff Mini Quilted Boots: 25% off at Macy’s

If you know someone whose feet are always cold in the winter, these comfy booties may just be the perfect gift. They feature a sheepskin lining for plenty of warmth and a rubber sole for adequate traction.

FurHaven Plush & Suede Full Support Orthopedic Sofa Dog & Cat Bed: 32% at Chewy

Make sure your pup isn’t left out this holiday season with this generously-sized dog bed that fits even large breeds. It features a base of orthopedic foam, so it even works well for dogs with arthritis or other joint issues.

Fitbit Charge 5: $50 discount at Kohl’s

If you know someone who wants to be more active, this fitness tracker can help them make healthier decisions. It monitors basic stats like your heart rate, steps, distance covered, and calories burned and tracks your sleep and workouts in 20 exercise modes.

KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer: $80 discount at Wayfair

For those who love baking and cooking, this top-of-the-line stand mixer can make quick work of plenty of kitchen tasks. It’s available in more than 10 colors and has multiple accessories, including a flat beater, whisk and dough hook.

CHI for ULTA Beauty Gorgeous Blowout Kit: 25% off at Ulta

This set includes a powerful 1800-watt hair dryer with multiple speeds and ionic technology, a round brush, sectioning clips, a concentrator and a diffuser, so you have everything you need for a salon-quality blowout. It even comes with a heat protectant spray and shine treatment to protect the hair.

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera: 42% off at Amazon

This 1080p HD indoor security camera offers motion detection and two-way audio that allows you to talk to family and friends through your smartphone. It’s easy to set up, too, so you only have to plug it in and connect to your home’s WiFi.

The North Face International Collection Women’s Anorak Pullover: 30% off at Backcountry

This sporty pullover-style jacket offers top-notch wind resistance and enough water resistance to withstand light rain. The front kangaroo pocket can hold items as large as a smartphone and turns into a fanny pack to store the jacket.

Callaway 200s Slope Laser Rangefinder: $20 discount at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Help your favorite golfer maximize their precision on the green with this waterproof rangefinder. It can provide an accurate range within +/1 yard from up to 800 yards away, making it highly reliable. It’s lightweight and compact, so it’s easy to carry, too.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: $160 discount at Sur la Table

This powerful high-performance blender offers four laser-cut stainless steel blades to pulverize even the most challenging ingredients. It also offers variable speed controls, so you can adjust your blending to suit nearly any recipe.

