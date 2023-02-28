‘The Grinch’ is getting a sequel, plus other books for your kid to check out

It’s been over 65 years since the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes, and we’re finally getting a sequel of the beloved children’s book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” While the new book isn’t written by the famous Dr. Seuss, it will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps by teaching about the true spirit of Christmas through the lovable and grumpy green grouch.

The sequel, “How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” is set to release on Sept. 5, just in time for the holidays. But if you can’t wait until then, here’s everything you need to know about the sequel, plus the best books your kid can check out now.

In this article: “I am Golden,” by Eva Chen, “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners,” by Joanna Ho and “Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré,” by Anika Aldamuy Denise.

What happened to the Grinch after he stole Christmas?

“One of the most asked questions we receive from Seuss fans of all ages is ‘What do you think happened to the Grinch after he stole Christmas?” said an executive editor at Random House Children’s Books. So, together with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, it decided to delight readers with a sequel titled, “How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” The book is written by Alastair Heim and illustrated by Aristides Ruiz, both of who have prior experience with Seuss books and will uphold the integrity of the beloved story.

“How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” will occur one year after “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” In the sequel, the Grinch is excited to show all of Whoville how much he loves the holiday by decorating the most festive Christmas tree. But no plan is perfect, and the Grinch shows his old, cold heart when his plans go astray. Luckily, Cindy-Lou Who is there to remind him about the magic of Christmas.

Tips for choosing books for kids

Choose books that teach an important lesson

While books may seem like a fun activity to do with your kids, and it is, reading is also an educational experience. From toddlers learning to share to young adults discovering who they are, the message that books communicate makes a difference. The good news is that most of the books you own likely teach an important lesson. For example, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” helps little ones learn the days of the week, and “Horton Hears a Who” famously teaches that “a person is a person, no matter how small.”

Consider the reading level

Whether you’re reading to a young child or your kid is reading on their own, the reading level is essential. For those reading independently, you don’t want to discourage children with words they don’t understand. On the other hand, if you’re reading to a little one, consider the themes to ensure they are appropriate and not scary. Thanks to kids’ tablets and Kindles, finding books that match your child’s reading level has never been easier.

Consult your child

Even the best story that teaches a lesson and is at the ideal reading level may not interest your child. So, consult your child when picking which books to put on their bookshelf. You’ll also learn more about your child and the things they like.

The best books for kids

“I am Golden,” by Eva Chen

What do you see when you look in the mirror? This lyrical picture book speaks to the immigrant experience and the importance of celebrating identity. Through gorgeous pictures, it also encourages self-love for the Chinese-American identity and finding power in being different.

“Eyes that Kiss in the Corners,” by Joanna Ho

Whether you have eyes that kiss in the corners or a different skin color, this stunning book will resonate with everyone learning about self-acceptance and respecting their roots. In this book, the main character draws strength from the powerful women in her life.

“Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré,” by Anika Aldamuy Denise

With colorful and exuberant illustrations and elegant storytelling, this book informs readers about the first Puerto Rican librarian in New York City and how she transformed the number of diverse titles offered to readers.

“An Elephant & Piggie Biggie!,” by Mo Willems

Follow along as two animal best friends navigate common problems children navigate every day, from handling jealousy to how to be a good friend. This volume includes five adventures in one book, with more volumes available. Plus, kids will laugh the entire time.

“Change Sings,” by Amanda Gorman

Author Amanda Gorman is an activist and presidential inaugural poet who wants to teach kids that anything is possible when they do things together. In this book, kids will discover they have the power to make a change in their communities and the world.

