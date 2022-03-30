Which ‘QuickBooks for Dummies’ books are best?

Managing finances for a small- to medium-sized business can be intense, especially if you aren’t already experienced with taxes, invoicing or other financial needs. Many resort to simple software like QuickBooks to help simplify things, but you can simplify them even more with guides, such as “QuickBooks for Dummies” books.

The “QuickBooks 2022 For Dummies” Book is a great information source for beginners and intermediate users, providing in-depth information about the software.

What to know before you buy a ‘QuickBooks for Dummies’ book

Accounting needs

QuickBooks is a popular accounting software, and for a good reason. Still, most users have specific accounting needs that they prioritize over other features offered by the software, whether payroll, taxes or something else entirely. If that’s the case, you’ll want to make sure the topic you need most is covered in the book you choose. It’s essential to check any “QuickBooks for Dummies” books you’re considering for the specific accounting information you need.

QuickBooks Desktop vs. QuickBooks Online

The QuickBooks software you use determines which book will help you the most. The two main types of QuickBooks are QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online. While they share a few similarities, choosing a book that aligns with the specific QuickBooks software you use will be most helpful. You can find “QuickBooks for Dummies” books specializing in both the desktop and the online versions of the software, depending on which one you have.

Other accounting books

If your struggles with QuickBooks are inexperience with accounting in general, it might be worth getting an additional book to cover the very basics. While “QuickBooks for Dummies” books often include some information about general accounting techniques, they usually aren’t extensive enough to cover the subject. Instead, they tend to be geared toward navigating the program itself.

What to look for in a quality ‘QuickBooks for Dummies’ book

Newest edition

With software like QuickBooks, it’s crucial to get a specific guide to the app’s newest edition. Programs like QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online will include yearly updates, which can change functionality from year to year. Be sure to choose an edition that consists of the most up-to-date information to avoid figuring things out yourself. This can help you navigate any user interface or feature changes that the app has updated since previous editions.

Scope of information

You can find several off-brand and brand-name “QuickBooks for Dummies” books, which can be useful. You can tailor the book you choose to your knowledge base, but it can also be helpful to choose a book with the broadest scope of QuickBooks information possible. Even when browsing online, you can often view the table of contents in a given book, giving you a good idea of the full scope of information it offers.

Indexes and glossaries

These post-chapter sections can make it easy to look up terms or everyday situations quickly. Choosing one with applicable sections like an index or glossary is essential if you get an off-brand “QuickBooks for Dummies” copy. Other commonly useful post-chapter units include appendices and short guides to other widely used accounting programs such as Excel, Google Sheets, etc.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘QuickBooks for Dummies’ books

Physical copies of “QuickBooks for Dummies” books cost around $20-$30. You can find cheap “QuickBooks for Dummies” books, old editions or audiobooks for as little as a free audiobook trial or as much as $10.

‘QuickBooks for Dummies’ book FAQ

Is there a 2022 ‘QuickBooks for Dummies’ book?

A. Yes. It includes useful information about some of the newest features offered by the 2022 version of the software. It’s also likely to age better into the coming years than older editions from 2021.

Is ‘QuickBooks Online for Dummies’ the same as ‘QuickBooks for Dummies’?

A. While QuickBooks and QuickBooks Online are similar, they’re two different kinds of software with varied features. The For Dummies brand makes two separate books for QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online users.

What’s the best ‘QuickBooks for Dummies’ book to buy?

Top ‘QuickBooks for Dummies’ book

“QuickBooks 2022 All-In-One For Dummies” Book

What you need to know: This 2022 edition of “QuickBooks for Dummies” includes eight separate mini-books that can make working with the software much more accessible.

What you’ll love: This book covers QuickBooks-specific information ranging from basic use of the software to using it to create detailed short- and long-term business models. Additionally, it’s under 600 pages and makes the software’s many capabilities much more digestible.

What you should consider: This has limited details on basic bookkeeping and accounting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘QuickBooks for Dummies’ book for the money

“QuickBooks 2021 For Dummies” Book

What you need to know: If you’re on a serious budget, this 2021 edition of “QuickBooks for Dummies” will save you a few books and includes mostly up-to-date information on the program.

What you’ll love: This is great for QuickBooks Desktop users and includes the majority of chapters offered in books about the 2022 version of the software. It also includes a short section on using the software with online banking — not to be confused with QuickBooks Online.

What you should consider: This is an older version of the book and may not include the newest updates to the QuickBooks software.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“QuickBooks Online For Dummies” Book

What you need to know: For QuickBooks Online users, this book offers a great overview of cloud accounting with the software, and updated information about its newest features.

What you’ll love: This provides a detailed look at QuickBooks Online, suitable for beginners and intermediate users alike. This book also shows users new QuickBooks features that improve automated reporting methods and data exporting to other software.

What you should consider: This pick is best for users of QuickBooks Online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.