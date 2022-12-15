In 2009, an album from Velvet Underground sold for $25,000, making it the priciest one ever sold.

What to get the vinyl record lover in your life

For the past few decades, record players have been making a comeback. In stark contrast to the currently popular online streaming model of music, record-player enthusiasts own the music they listen to and listen to it analog-style. Whether they’re collectors who like the physicality of vinyl or audiophiles who prefer the warmer sound of records, people of all stripes are getting into record collecting. For anyone who’s into vinyl records, a gift that will amp up their listening experience can be the best thing to receive. If you’re looking for a useful gift for the record player enthusiast in your life, here are some suggestions for useful, not-too-kitschy gifts.

Best gift for record-player enthusiasts

Best retro headphones

Koss Porta On-Ear Headphones

With a stand out 80s style, these Koss headphones have retained the same design for almost 40 years, with good reason. Numerous reviewers say it’s the best sound quality for the price for on-ear headphones. In addition, the unique shape ensures they won’t slip off the ears, and they come with a lifetime warranty, ensuring top quality.

Best high-end headphones

Sennheiser HD 660 Headphones

Being a more expensive option, the Sennheiser 660s are a longstanding favorite for a reason. Designed in Germany and made in Ireland, these open-back headphones deliver ambient sound for a more comprehensive listening experience that many people prefer. They come with two connection cables for precision listening.

Best budget headphones

Audio Technica ATH-M30x Studio Headphones

These affordable closed-back, wired, over-ear headphones are a favorite of budget vinyl fans. They offer booming bass without having to crank up the volume. The padded headband and ear pieces make them comfortable for long periods of wear. Reviewers love them for their durable design and low price point for relatively high audio quality.

Best starter turntable

Fluance RT81 Turntable

This wired turntable comes in various finishes, and although slightly higher end, it still is an affordable analog option. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer Bluetooth connectivity, although it comes with a built-in preamp. The smooth sound and sturdy construction, as well as its versatility, makes this a popular option. It’s high quality enough not to damage the records, but it’s far from the most expensive option out there.

Best turntable with Bluetooth

1 BY ONE Belt Drive Turntable

A great starter turntable that offers Bluetooth connectivity and vinyl recording options. It’s solid wood crafted with a high gloss lacquer for a warm appearance. It offers a balance between a low price and higher quality features for those looking for digital features in their turntable.

Best turntable with speakers

Udreamer Vinyl Record Player

For those who don’t have the space or funds, or simply don’t want to commit to a full stereo setup, this decent all-in-one record player won’t ruin your records. It’s called the best of its kind, with a surprisingly crisp sound quality for the small speakers. It’s also well designed, with an appearance that’s retro but not kitschy.

Best record-player accessories

Yellow Plastic Record Adapters

A simple item that vinyl collectors are always in need of, record adapters allow you to play 7-inch 45 RPM singles on a standard record player. These classic flat yellow plastic adapters are cheap and easy to use. They sit flat against the record. Far from being uninspired, these record adapters will always come useful.

Big Fudge Record Inner Sleeves

To prevent the kind of damage that can make records sound pitchy and scratched, these inner sleeves will store your records properly. As a result, every record collector is always in need of more paper sleeves to protect records. Much like record adapters, sleeves are always in demand, as they can easily get lost or damaged.

New Mungo Vinyl Record Holder

This record holder is a great combination of storage and display. The open design leaves cover art exposed to show off the collection, with grooves in the bottom and an angled display for easy flipping through. This record holder has a simple, practical and chic design.

Art Vinyl Play and Display Record Frame

Some vinyl collectors prefer to display their favorite records. These wall-mount record frames allow for easy swapping out of records whenever the mood strikes. Foam on the inside allows for display of single, double and triple albums. They’re not the cheapest option, but they are high quality.

KAIU Vinyl Record Cleaner

Record cleaning products come in a huge variety to keep your records in top form. This one by KAIU is particularly high value: It includes a cleaning solution, anti-static brush, protector, and microfiber cloth. Reviewers write that this is one of the best value record cleaning kits for the money, providing an effective clean. Cleaning records regularly preserves the sound and quality of the vinyl and helps combat distortion.

Vinyl Vac 33 Record Vacuum

For extra fastidious audiophiles, this record vacuum attaches to a wet or dry vacuum with a 1.25- or 1.5-inch hose to extract embedded dust, dirt and grime from the grooves of the record. Even a record cleaned with a kit can still have some detritus left in it, so this is a good way to give records a deep clean.

