Which Canon digital cameras are best?

Canon is easily one of the most common digital camera brand’s on today’s market, but that also means that their high-tier, high-priced cameras can be a little intimidating to browse if you don’t know what you’re looking for. While the best Canon digital camera will largely be left up to individual preference, there are a few features worth considering before you make your purchase.

The Canon EOS 4000D digital camera is a safe bet for photographers of any level, and this bundle includes a lens, tripod, flash unit and a number of other accessories to help get you off the ground with photography.

What to know before you buy a Canon digital camera

How you plan to use your camera

Determining which is the best Canon DSLR camera does require some element of understanding the technical details of different models, but it also requires considering how you plan to use the camera. For those just starting out, you may not need to break into Canon’s professional-level camera models. Those ready for an upgrade should probably be prepared to spend a few thousand dollars.

Canon digital camera sensors

A camera’s sensor will signify how much detail it can capture in a single photo, as well as the overall frame size of pictures taken. Canon’s digital camera sensors usually come in two varieties, like most digital camera brands. These include a full-frame sensor, with a frame size measuring about 36-24mm, while APS-C image sensors produce a smaller depth of field with a little bit less detail.

Types of Canon digital cameras

Canon digital cameras mostly come in the form of DSLR cameras, though you can also find some cheaper point-and-shoot models if you aren’t trying to get flawless photography or need something smaller for use when traveling.

What to look for in a quality Canon digital camera

Large sensor

While most of Canon’s camera lineup offers pretty impressive pictures, the brand’s full-frame sensors will produce a little more detail in their camera’s images, though the difference may be marginal to the untrained eye. Still, Canon’s APS-C cameras also offer crisp photos and are a great way to go if you don’t need the utmost in image detail and shooting versatility.

High resolution

A high-resolution camera will also allow more pixels to fit into a single picture than one with a low resolution, which is why most that can afford to will go with a higher level of megapixels. Resolution, which is typically advertised in megapixels, can typically range from as low as 10 megapixels for super-cheap cameras to as many as 35 megapixels in high-end models.

Wireless sharing

Another useful feature in some of Canon’s digital cameras is the ability to use Wi-Fi to transfer pictures to other devices. This is particularly useful for photographers looking to quickly and seamlessly share photos, though it isn’t a necessity and won’t affect how your pictures come out.

How much you can expect to spend on Canon digital camera

Canon’s brand recognition and superior photographing products do come at a high price, though there’s also a range of price points you can find Canon digital cameras at. Typically, you can expect to spend as much as $400-$500 on a cheap Canon digital camera, while most mid-level cameras will range between $500-$1,200, and many high-level and professional Canon models will cost even more.

Canon digital camera FAQ

Can I mount any Canon digital camera lens onto my Canon camera?

A. Unfortunately, you can’t necessarily mount any Canon digital camera lens onto any other Canon body, though some lenses are interchangeable with similar types of lenses. Canon’s DSLR models usually use either EF or EF-S mounts, the former of which can mount both EF and EF-S lenses, while the latter only works with fellow EF-S lenses.

Where can I buy a Canon digital camera?

A. You can buy Canon digital cameras at a wide range of online and in-person retailers. Most notably, you can find a ton of Canon digital cameras directly from Canon, or available on the Amazon marketplace.

What are the best Canon digital cameras to buy?

Top Canon digital camera

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full-Frame SLR Digital Camera Body

What you need to know: For those who just need a professional-level camera body, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a full-frame DLSR that’s one of a few industry standards today.

What you’ll love: Along with its powerful, crisp-image-producing full-frame optical CMOS sensor, this camera offers 30.4 megapixels of shooting, with a wide range of ISO settings, excellent video quality and a whole slew of other useful features.

What you should consider: This model doesn’t come with a lens, let alone any accessories, so users will need to purchase those separately to use this for shooting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Canon digital camera for the money

Canon EOS 4000D SLR Digital Camera Bundle with DC III Lens Kit and Accessories

What you need to know: For those preferring a bundled kit with several Canon digital camera accessories, this 4000D digital camera bundle offers all the accessories you need to get shooting.

What you’ll love: Along with a fairly reasonable price, the 4000D model includes an 18-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor. This bundle also includes a 32 GB SD card, along with a tripod, camera bag, battery charger and more accessories still.

What you should consider: A few buyers said the included lens kit wasn’t as impressive as they had hoped, despite the deal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Canon EOS 6D Mark II SLR Digital Camera Body with Wi-Fi

What you need to know: Those wanting a powerful, high-quality camera sensor without spending a few thousand may want to consider the Canon EOS 6D Mark II, which comes with Wi-Fi and a full-frame sensor.

What you’ll love: At 26.2 megapixels of resolution and a full-frame CMOS sensor, this camera offers the user powerful photography abilities at a fair price point. It also comes with image processing and wireless capabilities. Users can also purchase an accessory bundle for this camera for a little bit extra.

What you should consider: This model doesn’t offer 4K video like some of Canon’s higher-end models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

