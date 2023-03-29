Everything you need to know about Canon DSLR cameras

The Japanese electronics maker Canon has a long history of producing film and digital cameras, and over the last six decades has become one of the most recognizable brands. Its main rival is fellow Japanese maker Nikon, leading to several advancements in photographic technology in order to outperform the other.

It would be challenging to find a professional that doesn’t use either one of the brands, but American photographer Annie Leibovitz uses a Canon and many war correspondents during the Korean conflict fitted Canon lenses to their German-made cameras.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, Canon EOS Rebel T7 and Canon EOS 6D Mark II.

A Canon for every occasion

DSLR stands for digital single-lens reflex, and it is a modern camera that combines the “clicking” mechanisms of a traditional single-lens reflex camera with a digital imaging sensor. It is essentially a film camera updated with digital technology.

This shouldn’t be confused with other (non-DSLR) digital models, such as compact or point-and-shoot cameras. These digital cameras often have a fixed lens with a set focal length, meaning that you can’t swap out the lens for something else. Some of the internal technicalities are also different, such as an electronic shutter and how the image is captured.

If you decide to go with a Canon DSLR, there are a few things you must know. First, consider what you’ll primarily be shooting and the conditions. For example, if you need a camera for everyday capturing and your photographic journey is just starting, consider an entry-level model such as the Canon EOS Rebel T100. On the other hand, professionals will have a highly productive day when using the Canon EOS 6D Mark II.

Planning to shoot a lot of static or slow-moving objects? The best option is then to look for a camera that has in-body Image Stabilizing to steady your shots. It’s also a great idea to mount your camera on a tripod to minimize movement.

An important aspect of photography is the sensor type and the maximum resolution. Mirrorless cameras have a sensor that’s excellent for video recording in low-light conditions and can shoot at a faster shutter speed.

DSLR cameras, on the other hand, often have a longer battery life, better general low-light shooting and benefit from interchangeable lenses, adapters and kits. As for the megapixels, more is generally better as it determines the maximum amount of detail the camera’s sensor captures.

Keep your budget in mind as well, and try to buy a bundle that includes the camera body and a few lenses. The body is by far the most expensive element, but it’s easy to increase your shooting range by swapping out lenses as needed.

Best Canon DSLR cameras

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame Digital SLR Camera Body

This camera is the perfect gadget if you enjoy having versatility in different lighting conditions. It has a 30.4-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, an ISO range of 100-32000 and a Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus. In addition to photographs, it can capture 4K Motion JPG files at 30 frames per second and has a touch-screen display.

Sold by Amazon

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens

The Rebel is an excellent, affordable camera as it is compact, lightweight and has a great 24.1-megapixel sensor. It has a 3-inch display on the back, an ISO range of 100-6400, and captures videos in 1080p resolution. The camera body is bundled with a Canon 18-55mm lens, a shoulder strap and a battery charger.

Sold by Amazon

Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body

If you are looking for a solid workhorse that’s robust and reliable under most circumstances, the 6D Mark II is an excellent option. It doesn’t come bundled with a lens kit, but the body has a 26.2-megapixel full-frame sensor, an optical viewfinder with a 45-point Auto Focus and uses Canon Digic 7 Image Processor for vibrant colors. It is compatible with Canon EF (but not EF S and EF M) lenses.

Sold by Amazon

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 Digital SLR Camera

This striking white Rebel SL3 is the smallest and lightest EOS camera and is bundled with a Canon EF-S 18-55mm lens kit. It has a 24.1-megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus with eye detection, and records videos in 4K. There is a 3-inch display on the back and it has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

Sold by Amazon

Canon EOS Rebel T100

This Rebel version is the perfect camera for beginner photographers. It has an 18-megapixel sensor with three-times optical zoom, a 2.7-inch display on the back and captures videos in 1080p resolution. It can continuously shoot at three frames per second and has a built-in Wi-Fi connection.

Sold by Amazon

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle

This bundle is great value if you are looking for a kit that will get you shooting in no time. In addition to the 24.1-megapixel Rebel T7 body, it comes with a Canon EF-S 18-55mm lens, a tripod, two SanDisk 32GB memory cards, an extra battery pack and a padded carry bag.

Sold by Amazon

Accessories worth checking out

This Canon Advanced Two Lens Kit comes with 50mm f/1.4 and 17-40mm f/4L lenses, giving you a wide range of shooting options.

For epic shots of faraway objects, this Canon RF100-400mm telephoto lens has an Optical Image Stabilizer with up to 5.5 stops of shake correction.

Keep all your lenses, camera bodies and accessories in the best shape with the Altura Photo Professional Camera Cleaning Kit.

