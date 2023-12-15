The OtterBox Lumen Series Passport collection boasts the coolest phone cases ever

Mobile phones are packed with incredible technology that helps us with everyday tasks, such as contacting friends and family, adding items to your shopping cart and listening to music on wireless earbuds.

But all that technology is only possible through intricate wires, circuit boards and electrical connections. If something goes wrong, you can quickly find that your phone isn’t working as well as it should. One of the best ways to prevent that from happening is by popping a protective case on your device. Otterbox has some of the most durable cases for Android and iOS phones, but its latest line of cases has a special feature.

An Otterbox for every city

Otterbox has a huge variety of phone cases with varying degrees of protection and designs. But its latest Lumen Series Passport for iPhone cases puts a map on your phone for quick reference.

Well, it’s not really a map you can use for navigation, but the unique designs should have a massive appeal to globetrotters and international travelers. These Lumen Series cases, exclusively available for Apple devices, feature an aerial map of some of the most popular cities in the world, such as London, Paris and New York.

The company explains that the aerial map graphics are layered on a clear Lumen Series case, lending a three-dimensional effect to the image while letting the iPhone show through. The matte and gloss elements create additional depth, with metallic accents giving the waterways an extra visual boost. Another aspect that makes them unique is that the maps were drawn by hand by OtterBox artist Samantha Fowler, so you won’t see them anywhere else.

Otterbox is well-known for its sturdy cases, and this Passport Series is no different. It has been through three times as many drops as military standard, it is textured on the side for extra grip, has raised edges to protect the camera lens and the screen, and is made with 50% recycled material.

It is also compatible with Apple MagSafe technology, and a great touch in the case’s design is that the MagSafe ring accent features the geographic coordinates for the corresponding city, as well as the city’s official name and nickname.

Best Otterbox phone cases

Otterbox Lumen Series Passport – New York

Available for the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro, the New York version of the case features a detailed graphic of Manhattan, with some partial details of New Jersey and Brooklyn. The MagSafe ring features the coordinates and the words “New York City” and “The Empire City.”

Otterbox Lumen Series Passport – London

Fancy a spot of England on your phone? Then the London map phone case is the best option for you. The focal point of the illustrated map is central London, the Thames River and the City of Westminster. There are also graphics on the map to indicate where the London Bridge is and the location of Buckingham Palace.

Otterbox Lumen Series Passport – Paris

Carry a piece of Paris with you wherever you go, as this Passport Series phone cover focuses on central Paris, with illustrations for where you can find the Louvre Museum, Arc de Triomphe, and the iconic Eiffel Tower. The MagSafe ring features the coordinates together with Paris’ nickname of “Le Ville Lumiere.”

Otterbox Lumen Series Passport – Tokyo

The Japanese version of the Passport Series cases, also available for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, places the focus of the map on Chiyoda City and the Imperial Palace. There are also icons to denote the location of the Tokyo Tower and the historic temple of Sensō-ji.

Otterbox Defender Series Pro

The Defender Series Pro offers excellent protection for your iPhone. It has a silver-based antimicrobial coating, effectively impeding the growth of microbes and bacteria. It has raised edges around the display and the camera sensor, protecting it from scratches. There are also reinforcements in the corners, and it is compatible with wireless charging gadgets.

Otterbox Symmetry Series Antimicrobial

This sleek, durable and beautiful case has a textured backing for additional grip, but it is also coated with a silver-based antimicrobial layer. This ensures that you don’t bring any nasty bacteria to your face, and the raised edges protect the display and camera.

OtterBox Fre Series for MagSafe

If you are prone to aquatic or liquid accidents, then the Fre Series of cases is the best option for you. Offered in three colors, the cases are waterproof up to 3 feet and protect your phone from all sides. So not only can’t water get in, the corners are reinforced, there are pressure-fitted gaskets to protect the charging ports, and they are compatible with MagSafe chargers.

Otterbox Easy Grip Gaming Antimicrobial

If you play a lot of games on your phone, you should consider getting one of these cases. It benefits from all the durability and protection that Otterbox offers, but the unique aspect of this case is that it has a textured backing to improve your grip on the phone while also having an antimicrobial layer. Specific to gamers, the case uses Otterbox’s CoolVergence design to prevent the phone from overheating.

Otterbox Strada Series

Specialized phone cases can often seem industrial or bulky. But that’s where the Strada Series comes in. It uses Otterbox’s familiar durability and reinforced corners for drop protection, but it’s a beautiful folio case made from leather. On the inside, there is a slot for cash or cards, and it has a built-in screen protector.

Otterbox LifeProof SEE

Available in three two-tone colors and solid black, the LifeProof SEE is a sleek and durable cover that looks amazing on any device. The side buttons and the power button are accented, and the cover features reinforced corners and a one-piece design.

