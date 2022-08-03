Google understands the importance of value

With the recent announcement that Google is moving into the smartwatch game, the company is getting more aggressive at expanding its customer base. If the Google Pixel 6a is any indication, the company intends to woo customers by offering value. For example, many users may find the 6a not only has a better price than last year’s Google Pixel 6, but it may also be a better overall phone for their needs. This is the very definition of value: greater worth at a lower price.

What is Google’s a-series line?

Google launched its a-series back in 2019 with the Google Pixel 3a. In general, the a-series of Google phones is the more affordable option, but not necessarily a budget option. These phones still have an impressive array of features. For some, they are a better reason to upgrade than the higher-priced option.

When was the Google Pixel 6a released?

While the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been available since late October 2021, the Pixel 6a only went up for pre-order on July 21, 2022 and became available in stores on July 28.

What does the Google Pixel 6 offer?

You don’t have to pay a premium for these incredible offerings; they come standard on all Pixel 6 phones, whether you are getting the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6a.

Upgraded interface experience

The overall Pixel experience has been modernized and streamlined. You can find things quicker and navigate more intuitively. The system even has a built-in spell checker, so you can avoid those embarrassing mistakes that often arise from thumb-typing.

Custom-made chip

The Tensor is an in-house chip that is faster at handling tasks such as real-time language translations, text-to-speak without an internet connection, image processing and more. This means better security and improved battery life because it doesn’t need cloud connections.

Advanced camera system with Real Tone

The camera system on the Pixel 6a features Real Tone. This software has improved facial detection for all skin tones, along with an auto-white balance and an auto-exposure that helps ensure correct color in all conditions. The auto-enhance and face unblur features allow you to capture and enhance details, even in low-light situations.

Advanced security features

For security, the Pixel 6a has a fingerprint unlock feature, so you are the only one who can open your phone. Additionally, the Tensor processor works with the Titan M2 security chip to create a custom-designed security subsystem that handles sensitive processes, such as pass code protection, encryption, and secure transactions.

Connectivity

The Pixel 6a is a 5G compatible device. This means you get the fastest downloads and best streaming currently available.

Software updates

With software updates, you will get more than what you paid for. Every time an improvement comes along, you will automatically get those new features. In short, it is like getting a new device with every upgrade.

Pixel 6 Pro vs. Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6a

Display size

Pixel 6 Pro: 6.7 inches

6.7 inches Pixel 6: 6.4 inches

6.4 inches Pixel 6a: 6.1 inches

Bigger isn’t always better— especially when convenience and portability are primary factors. By comparison, the Amazon Fire 7 has a 7-inch screen, and that is considered a tablet. The Pixel 6 Pro screen is less than a half inch smaller, which doesn’t make it as convenient for carrying in your pocket. The display size of the Pixel 6a, however, is roughly the same size as the iPhone 13, which makes it a much more portable size.

RAM and storage

Pixel 6 Pro: 12 gigabytes of RAM and 512GB storage (max)

12 gigabytes of RAM and 512GB storage (max) Pixel 6: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (max)

8GB RAM and 256GB storage (max) Pixel 6a: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (max)

The more RAM a system has, the more efficiently it can operate. Since the Pixel 6 Pro has the most RAM, it will offer the best possible performance. However, 6GB of RAM is still more than adequate for the average smartphone user. By comparison, the iPhone 13 has 4GB of RAM.

Battery and wireless charging

Pixel 6 Pro: 24-hour plus battery life and wireless charging

Pixel 6: 24-hour plus battery life and wireless charging

Pixel 6a: 24-hour plus battery life and no wireless charging.

While the Pixel Pro 6 has a higher energy capacity, each model is designed to last for over a day, which should be more than enough for most users. If you had your heart set on wireless charging, you won’t be able to do that with the 6a, however. But this feature only offers a minor degree of convenience — set the phone down instead of plugging it in to charge.

Cameras

Pixel 6 Pro: triple rear camera system with an 11.1 MP front camera

triple rear camera system with an 11.1 MP front camera Pixel 6: dual rear camera system with an 8 MP front camera

dual rear camera system with an 8 MP front camera Pixel 6a: dual rear camera system with an 8 MP front camera.

The Pixel 6 Pro has the advantage here, but the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6a have very similar camera systems. The Pixel 6 has a higher definition wide rear camera and a laser sensor to help focus, but the pictures you take with the Pixel 6a will still be impressive.

Glass cover

The glass cover of the Pixel 6a has not been strengthened to reduce the damage that may occur from dropping. If you are prone to dropping your phone, both the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6 offer better protection.

Price

Pixel 6 Pro: from $899

Pixel 6: from $599

Pixel 6a: from $449.

This is where we see the true value of the Pixel 6a shine. Many of its features are the same as the higher-priced models, while others offer only a slight disadvantage for the average user. For many, this is enough to make the Pixel 6a a better overall option than the 6 or the 6 Pro.

Google Gadgets

Google doesn’t just offer phones, it has laptops, earbuds, smart home offerings and more.

Google Pixel 6a

This is Google’s latest smartphone. It has a custom-made processor, all-day battery life, advanced security features and more. This delivers arguably the best value in the company’s Pixel 6 line.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 phone is a step up from the 6a. It offers a slightly larger screen, wireless charging and more RAM. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass provides superior protection in the event of an accidental drop.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro

This is the top-of-the-line offering. It has a slightly larger screen than the Pixel 6, significantly more RAM and storage capacity, a triple rear camera and wireless charging.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixelbook Go

The Pixelbook is a Chromebook laptop that lasts for up to 12 hours. It is lightweight, can start up quickly and features an 8th generation Intel core processor. The HD touchscreen display and dual stereo provide an exceptional streaming experience.

Sold by Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Take control of your energy bill with one of Google’s top-selling smart devices. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat learns from you and adjusts the temperature even after you leave. With the Nest app, you can control your thermostat no matter where you are, check energy usage and more.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Staples

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

These high-quality earbuds have a flush design, three ear tip sizes and a stabilizer arc, so they stay in place. You can get up to five hours of listening per charge and control your music with your voice. The water-resistant design means these earbuds are safe for workouts and rainy days.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Staples

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.