Which white gaming keyboard is best?

White gaming keyboards offer some of the best aesthetics for any person’s desk, especially if it matches your other hardware. While many mechanical gaming keyboards exist, selecting one to be the best can be a bit daunting, especially if you aren’t exactly sure what you need.

Out of several great models, the Logitech G915 Tenkeyless RGB White Keyboard remains one of the most popular white gaming keyboards currently on the market, largely due to its quick response time and minimal design, among other helpful features.

What to know before you buy a white gaming keyboard

Wired vs. wireless keyboards

While the best gaming keyboards largely depend on the user’s preferences, one feature that most will consider at some point during their search is whether they prefer a wired or a wireless keyboard. Most modern wired keyboards can still be detached and use a USB cable to plug into their PCs, although others may not need to be attached at all to use.

White keys, multicolored lighting

It’s fairly standard in gaming keyboards today to provide LED backlights, although some allow the user to change their color while others remain static in whatever color they come in. No matter which gaming keyboard you go with, being sure to find backlights that you like will greatly enhance the aesthetic experience of gaming with a keyboard.

Tenkeyless keyboard vs. full keyboard

Many different keyboard configurations exist today, including small 60% and 75% sized keyboards and those called tenkeyless and full-sized keyboards. Identifying what size keyboard you need will help you ensure you get a size you prefer and one that fits comfortably on the desk you plan to use with the keyboard.

What to look for in a quality white gaming keyboard

Appropriate keyboard size, configuration and accessories

Ultimately, getting the right size and configuration of the keyboard remains a top priority for most buyers. While some prefer the super minimal and portable design of a 60% keyboard, others may want to have the versatility and function offered in a full-sized keyboard. In addition, many can find useful bundles of a white gaming keyboard and mouse that save them money in the end.

Keyboard response time

Keyboard response time for gaming keyboards usually falls between 1 ms and 1.7 ms, and with the lower number representing a faster PC response time. This is an essential detail for gamers since playing competitively online demands the lowest possible lag times for the best possible results.

LED keyboard backlights

While it’s fairly standard in many of the best white gaming keyboards today, many buyers like to ensure that their keyboards have LED backlights for the keys. These are often customizable, allowing the user to create saved color profiles and the ideal colors for them for getting in the zone while gaming.

How much you can expect to spend on a white gaming keyboard

While a cheap white gaming keyboard can cost as little as $20, top brand-name keyboards cost $75-$200, depending on what exactly you’re looking for in a keyboard.

White gaming keyboard FAQ

Do white gaming keyboards let you adjust the LED backlights on each key?

A. While adjusting the backlight color for each key isn’t necessarily available in every white mechanical gaming keyboard, it is fairly common and worth seeking out if you prefer to adapt your environment during gameplay.

How does a gaming keyboard work?

A. Gaming keyboards simply work like standard keyboards. However, they minimize the time between keystrokes and computer response, while usually offering a cool, gamer-like aesthetic that matches LED lighting in many peoples’ PCs.

What’s the best white gaming keyboard to buy?

Top white gaming keyboard

Logitech G915 TKL White Tactile Tenkeyless Wireless RGB White Keyboard

What you need to know: This white tenkeyless gaming keyboard features a reliable and versatile wireless configuration with super quick response time, making it a great pickup for any gamers looking to get serious.

What you’ll love: The wireless connection offered by this keyboard is impressively quick, and it also includes super-durable mechanical keys that feel great too. The RGB backlighting is also completely customizable per-key, and it includes a super slim design that makes it ideal for more minimal setups.

What you should consider: This gaming keyboard is more expensive than many keyboards of this particular configuration, causing some buyers to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white gaming keyboard for the money

MageGee K1 LED Rainbow Backlit Full White Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Bundle

What you need to know: Featuring a super-approachable price point, this white keyboard from MageGee offers a great affordable full-size keyboard option to buyers on a budget, complete with per-key LED backlighting and an included mouse.

What you’ll love: With 104 keys total, this full-size keyboard is a great minimal design option for those looking to upgrade their hardware at a reasonable cost. It also features brilliant LED-backlit keys and a bundled mouse, which lets users customize their mouse resolution.

What you should consider: This keyboard isn’t wireless, and some buyers found the key face design to be a little bit overstated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Size Tenkeyless RGB Backlit White Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: For those that can afford it, this super-small white gaming keyboard from Razer features a beautiful, minimal white design, with classic RGB backlighting.

What you’ll love: Many users love the simplified design and 60% size configuration for this keyboard, as well as its programmable color profiles. In addition, this model includes durable, high-quality PBT keycaps designed for oil resistance to hold up against long-term, high-speed gaming use.

What you should consider: While some like the minimal 60% keyboard form factor, many buyers elected to go with larger 75%, tenkeyless or full-size keyboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.