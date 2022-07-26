Nintendo Switch Sports is a great game for anyone who likes to stay active while playing video games indoors with family or friends, or remotely.

What you need for Nintendo Switch Sports

The Nintendo Switch is a gaming console that can host many games across different categories and difficulty levels. One popular title is Nintendo Switch Sports, a game that has six sports in one. The game can be played locally or online by one to four players, making it fun for friends and family members.

What is Nintendo Switch Sports

Consider the spiritual successor to 2006’s popular Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports is a new video game that launched in April 2022. It takes advantage of motion control to get a player moving around physically and is designed so people can play with others either in person or online. Similar to Wii games, it also has the option for players to customize their character and screen name.

Some of the games, such as volleyball, bowling and tennis, require three to four players. But with one or two players, you have access to the following games:

Soccer

Badminton

Tennis

Volleyball

Bowling

Chambara

Most of these sports are straightforward and play similarly to their real-life counterparts. One lesser-known game is chambara, which is a Japanese sport that’s a cross between jousting and fencing.

Although Nintendo Switch Sports only includes six sports right now, more are planned for the future. In fall 2022, the company plans to add golf to the game.

Gaming console and equipment

Switch Dock

When you purchase a basic Nintendo Switch, you receive a Switch Dock. This lightweight device lets you connect the console to a television so you can play video games on the big screen. Since Nintendo Switch Sports is both a party game and designed to encourage physical activity, it’s more playable and fun when displayed in this way.

The Dock comes with an HDMI port that can be connected to a television with an HDMI cable, which the standard bundle for the Nintendo Switch also comes with. However, if you want a shorter or longer cord, or if something happens to the original one, you need to get a separate cable. Once you have it, simply connect the cable to the ports on the Dock and the television and play.

Joy-Cons

Several items come with the standard Nintendo Switch console bundle, including two basic Joy-Cons. These small controllers can be connected on the left and right sides of the console, as well as used separately when the console is docked in the Switch Dock.

The Joy-Con controllers come with motion control. Not every Nintendo Switch game requires this, but it’s essential for Nintendo Switch Sports. If you don’t have controllers with motion controllers, the game won’t be able to detect your movements, making the game difficult to play or even unplayable.

The standard Joy-Cons come in red and blue, but you can also buy new ones separately if you want specific colors or themes. Common options include:

Standard gray

Zelda blue

Neon pink and neon green

Pokemon yellow

Neon orange and purple

Luigi green

Mario red

Yellow and blue

Transparent purple

Choosing controllers that match the game or your personality are a great way to add to the fun. Also, if you want to play with four people locally, you need to get additional Joy-Cons since the original package only comes with two.

Joy-Con straps

Joy-Con straps are a recommended accessory for those playing active games such as Nintendo Switch Sports. When you’re using the Joy-Cons separately from the console, you can connect straps to each controller. This makes it easier to press the SL and the SR buttons while keeping them from flying out of your hands while playing.

Another useful accessory is the Nintendo Leg Strap. This connects around the player’s leg and can hold either the left or right Joy-Con controller to detect leg movements. This is helpful when playing Soccer Shoot-Out! on Nintendo Switch Sports.

Nintendo Switch case

A Nintendo Switch case is another useful accessory. Not only is it designed to protect the console, but it can also add to the entertainment value by adding a specific color or theme while playing.

Multiplayer subscription

Nintendo has a subscription service, Switch Online, that gives you access to different games and features. With it, you can play certain games online with other people. Although it’s not required for local gameplay, you need a subscription to play Nintendo Switch Sports online with other people.

Once you have a subscription, you can set up a room for other people with the code to play the game. Or you can join an existing room that someone else has made. Alternatively, you can choose to play with anyone without being invited. If you have a subscription and play online, you can also earn items to customize your in-game avatar.

Nintendo offers memberships ranging from one to 12 months. It also has options that give you access to other games. There are also family membership options at a discount.

8 best things you need to enjoy Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch — OLED Model With White Joy-Con

This is the seven-inch OLED version of the Nintendo Switch Console. It comes with 64 GB of internal storage, the white Nintendo Dock and two white Joy-Con controllers and straps. The screen can be converted into tabletop mode by flipping the back side, which is ideal for those who prefer smaller displays. The crisp display and large storage space are the two biggest upgrades over the original Switch console.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch With Neon Blue And Neon Red Joy‑Con

If you want a basic Nintendo Switch Console with a Dock and two Joy-Con controllers, this one is for you. It comes with four color options and either 64, 128 or 256 GB memory.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo Switch)

This video game has six interactive games to choose from, including bowling, tennis and football, making it perfect for enjoying an afternoon with friends either locally or online.

Sold by Amazon

Two-Pack Leg Strap Compatible With Nintendo Switch Sports

These leg straps are designed to be used with the Nintendo Switch Sports game, specifically for soccer. Each strap can hold one Joy-Con controller. They also have Velcro that’s easily adjustable to fit around most leg sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Joy-Con

This pack includes two Joy-Cons, the left and the right, with seven color options, including neon pink and neon green. They can be used on their own or connected to the console. They come with a gyro-sensor and an accelerometer, making them perfect for Nintendo Switch Sports. They also come with Joy-Con grips, so it’s easy to secure them to your wrists.

Sold by Amazon

Wrist Strap For Switch Joycon — One Pair Lanyard Attachments

If you want separate wrist straps, these come with a secure lanyard and can be tied around your wrist to keep you from losing the controllers while playing games. They’re compatible with Joy-Con controllers.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Dock Set

This separate Nintendo Switch Dock is the perfect replacement for anyone whose original Dock was broken or lost. It can take compatible games and display them on the big screen. It comes with an HDMI cable.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership

This digital code gives you a year-long online membership so you can play video games with other players remotely through an internet connection. It also gives you access to many classic games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Sold by Amazon

