Streaming TV is no longer a rebellious act to take a stand against cable. It is simply an option. Streaming lets you watch what you want, when you want. With numerous ways to stream content on demand, Amazon is all in on the idea. Currently, you can purchase a Fire TV at the lowest price it’s been all year.

What is an Amazon Fire TV?

An Amazon Fire TV puts all of your entertainment in one place. Just turn on your TV, and you have access to apps, channels, movies, shows, live events, games, Alexa skills and more. With voice commands, you don’t even need to know how to find what you’re looking for. You can just ask Alexa, and you’ll jump to exactly where you need to go: “Alexa, find a Ryan Reynolds movie.” You can also use the voice commands to raise and lower the volume, rewind or even dim the lights in your entertainment room — if you have smart bulbs in your home.

Perhaps the best part of the Amazon Fire TV experience is that it is tailored to your preferences. You can set up your own profile and get personalized suggestions every time you turn on the TV. This can be done for up to six people in the household, so everyone has their own unique experience.

Amazon TVs aren’t the only device on sale today

Admittedly, it can be a little confusing, but an Amazon Fire TV isn’t always a TV. “Fire TV” is the name the company uses for all of its streaming devices. This means a Fire TV can be either a smart TV or a streaming stick that plugs into a regular TV to give it streaming capabilities. The good news is all Fire TV products are on sale today.

Best Amazon Fire TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (75-inch)

This 75-inch TV is available for 32% off, giving you a savings of $350. It offers a true-to-life picture, built-in Alexa for remote-free control and a 4K Ultra HD picture. If desired, you can switch off the microphones for privacy.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (50-inch)

If 75 inches is more TV than you need, this 50-inch model might be a better fit. It still includes all the features and performance you get with the higher-priced model, but just has a smaller screen. Today, you can take off 33% of the regular price — a savings of $170.

Amazon Fire TV 4K UHD Smart TV

This UHD smart TV is currently on sale for just $279.99 (regularly $369.99). Purchase includes a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free operation. The TV has three HDMI inputs, Dolby Digital Plus and brighter colors than full HD models.

Fire TV Cube

If you don’t need a TV and just want a streaming device, the Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player. Like the high-end TVs, it offers remote-free control and a vibrant 4K Ultra HD viewing experience. At 42% off, this is the best Fire TV deal of the day.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

For the individual on a budget, Amazon has put its most powerful streaming stick on sale for just $39.99 (regularly $54.99). When using this device, you have access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, as well as all of your favorite streaming apps.

