LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A program looking to make it easier for women in Arkansas to screen for a deadly but treatable form of cancer is coming back next month.

The Mammograms & Muffins is coming back from CARTI, offering breast cancer screening clinics in Russellville, North Little Rock, Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

“Early detection of breast cancer saves lives,” said Dr. Smith-Foley, breast imaging specialist and founding physician at The Breast Center at CARTI. “Whether out of fear or a lack of time, our goal with Mammograms & Muffins is to help remove the obstacles women may face in receiving their annual screenings.”

Mammograms & Muffins will take place on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The clinic dates are as follows:

• Russellville – Oct. 2-7

• North Little Rock – Oct. 9-14

• Little Rock – Oct. 16-21

• Pine Bluff – Oct.23-28

To schedule an appointment or complete the pre-registration, visit CARTI.com. Women who can’t participate in October can still call 501-537-MAMO or 833-323-MAMO to schedule an appointment at The Breast Center at CARTI.