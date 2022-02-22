Which Etekcity scales are best?

When people want to work toward a wellness or fitness goal, they often want to measure their weight. But sometimes it can be difficult to get an accurate reading. And many people focus on hitting a goal weight instead of considering their overall health. However, measuring your weight can be a healthy habit and is a great way to track your progress toward a wellness goal. If you have the right approach, a scale can be a very helpful tool in working toward your goals.

One of the best bathroom scales is the Etekcity Apex Smart Digital Bathroom Scale. It’s a great tool for those who want a holistic view of their wellness journey. This Etekcity scale measures almost every aspect of your body and synchronizes with most health apps, making it incredibly easy to keep an eye on your health statistics.

What to know before you buy an Etekcity scale

Etekcity products

Etekcity is a part of the Vesync Company, which focuses on connecting users with smart products that promote healthy lifestyles. Vesync created Etekcity to provide their customers with fitness and wellness tools as well as home-improvement products. You can find Etekcity smart scales, fitness trackers and more across the world.

Scale size

When shopping for an Etekcity bathroom scale, you need to consider how much space you have in the bathroom. Most Etekcity scales are square-shaped, measuring 11.8 inches by 11.8 inches. If you have less space, you can find smaller Etekcity scales, their smallest one measuring 11 inches by 11 inches.

Weight limit

Most Etekcity bathroom scales can manage a wide range of weights, some up to 400 pounds. Not all Etekcity models have this high of a weight limit, but most can handle standard at-home weight needs.

What to look for in a quality Etekcity scale

Health app integration

Many of Etekcity bathroom scale’s feature Bluetooth connectivity, which sends data from the scale to any number of health-tracking apps. Depending on which Etekcity model you have, it can record and send measurements like weight, body mass index and muscle mass right to your fitness tracker. It can sync with popular fitness apps like Apple Health and Fitbit.

Multi-user

Some Etekcity scales can log measurements for individual users, allowing each member of your household to receive their own personalized reports. This feature makes it easier for everyone to synchronize with their applicable health tracking apps. It also helps everyone in the house work toward health goals together.

How much you can expect to spend on a Etekcity scale

Etekcity scales vary in price based on size and features. Some of the low-cost digital scales only measure weight and cost around $20. There are plenty of midrange options for around $30-$40 as well. They also have premium, smarthome integrated options cost nearly $100.

Etekcity scale FAQ

When is the best time to measure my weight?

A. The best time to measure your weight is first thing in the morning. If possible, weigh yourself without any clothes on, as clothing can add a pound or two to your weight.

Can I use an Etekcity scale on carpet?

A. No, all bathroom scales should stay on a hard, flat surface to ensure accurate results. Placing a scale on carpet may skew your weight, or even slip out as you step off of it. If you want to place your scale in an area with carpet, put a flat piece of wood under your scale to get an even surface.

What’s the best Etekcity scale to buy?

Top Etekcity scale

Etekcity Apex Smart Digital Bathroom Scale

What you need to know: This Etekcity bathroom scale is packed with every feature you could want. It’s great for fitness enthusiasts or those who want to learn more about their body makeup.

What you’ll love: It takes 14 different measurements, including weight, body mass index, heart rate, bone mass, water weight and even your metabolic age. It uses a rechargeable battery, so there’s no recurring battery cost. It also allows you to track your progress via a number of apps and offers unlimited user profiles.

What you should consider: This Apex Etekcity scale model is one of the most expensive scales on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Etekcity scale for the money

Etekcity Digital Bathroom Scale

What you need to know: If you want a durable bathroom scale that covers the basics, this tracks weight without any fuss. It’s easy to read and fits in with most bathroom decor.

What you’ll love: It features a few qualitative enhancements that make it better than any old bathroom scale. This includes overload and low-battery warnings, plus automatic calibration. The backlit LCD display is easy to read in even low lighting. It features anti-skid padding for extra support.

What you should consider: Some displays arrived broken or would not turn on. Unfortunately, Etekcity’s warranty does cover these defects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Etekcity Smart Digital Bathroom Scale

What you need to know: If you need something more than just your weight, this Etekcity bathroom scale is a good middle ground between a basic scale and the more high-end models.

What you’ll love: This scale is Bluetooth capable, offering easy syncing and tracking with several fitness apps, like Apple Health, Samsung Health and Fitbit. It measures many of the same factors as the Apex model, like body fat percentage, bone mass and muscle mass.

What you should consider: There are a few reports of this scale being inaccurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

