Which LED wall art is best?

LED wall art is particularly popular as bedroom wall art. It can create a pleasant atmosphere at night when settling down to sleep. Younger children enjoy the nightlight aspect, and older children and teenagers like the ambiance created by their neon wall art while playing video games. There’s no reason why parents can’t also enjoy beautiful wall decor with lights in the living room or their bedroom. If you want a charming ambiance in a room, then take a look at this African Woman Metal LED Wall Art.

What to know before you buy LED wall art

Aside from LED wall art creating pleasant atmospheres, other LED products, such as wall clocks or LED candles, are practical while producing surroundings to aid relaxation. But what should you consider before purchasing LED wall art?

Color perception

When looking at lighted wall art online, be aware that the colors you see may not be as vibrant as the colors you receive. Every computer shows colors differently, and the web browser or operating system you use can affect them. Once you also consider your personal coloring, contrast and brightness settings, it is understandable why sellers can’t display a product’s actual color accurately. However, you may get lucky and receive a piece of art more brightly colored than you expected.

Batteries

These may or may not be included with any LED wall art. Always check before purchasing, and it might be a good idea to buy them if the art is a gift. This will ensure the recipient can instantly use it and could be especially important if the gift is for a child.

Lighting your own artwork

You could be an artist looking to light your own artwork. LED lights are a good choice because they do not produce much heat in a heat-to-light ratio. 90% of the energy produced by an LED bulb is light, which is good news for your piece of art. LED bulbs are available to buy in warm and cool color temperatures, so choose the right one for your work.

What to look for in quality LED wall art

Ambiance

Depending on the atmosphere you are looking to create, choose your piece carefully. The lighting should add to the artwork’s ambiance. Sometimes, the lighting may not be strong enough or only subtly light up small parts of the painting. Other times, the lighting may be too strong and only add energy to the art.

Easy installation

Pieces should come with the needed hooks, hangers and, where necessary, instructions to easily install any LED wall art. Otherwise, some works may require nails, screws, drilling and hammering to mount and install, so be prepared for this when needed.

Longevity

LED lights already have outstanding longevity, and buying LED wall art should pose no problem. However, depending on where you want to situate the art, you might want to look for things like waterproofing. This could be for any outdoor wall art to use for the holiday season or art you want to hang in the bathroom.

How much you can expect to spend on LED wall art

Premium LED wall art can cost between $300-$500. LED-Wall stickers can be found for less than $20. But, generally, you’re looking at $20-$50 for a pleasing piece that will be good enough quality to have good longevity.

LED wall art FAQ

How do I choose the right size of LED wall art?

A. LED wall art comes in various sizes. Measuring the space you will be decorating is a wise move. Try to find a piece around three-quarters in size of those measurements. This is the general rule for optimizing the space.

What LED wall art should I choose to buy?

A. The choice of any art is a personal choice. Many people buy art that reflects their personality, and LED wall art is no different. Buy art you feel compelled to buy because it speaks to you, even if you are unsure what it is saying. Keep in mind your color scheme and sizing to achieve optimal aesthetics.

What’s the best LED wall art to buy?

Top LED wall art

African Woman Metal LED Wall Art

What you need to know: This handmade metal piece of artwork is suitable for display in the bedroom or living room.

What you’ll love: This product can be ordered without the 3 meters of LED lights included. However, it does look stunning when lit up. It is 24 inches high and 14 wide. It is ready to hang and has no cable, operating on two batteries.

What you should consider: The batteries are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top LED wall art for the money

Lavish Home Store: Van Gogh Starry Night LED Wall Art

What you need to know: This option is great for lovers of classical art who are happy to give this masterpiece a unique twist.

What you’ll love: Van Gogh’s Starry Night is one of the most important pieces of art ever created, and this one has been updated with subtle stars lit up by LED bulbs. This painting is 16 inches in height and 20 in width, but is also available in a smaller size. It has an automatic 6-hour timer, meaning you can leave it on and enjoy the starry ambiance as you drift off.

What you should consider: It lacks the necessary 2-AA batteries to get those stars bright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DV8 Studio: Seven Panel Vibration LED Wall Art

What you need to know: This is a sizeable contemporary-abstract aluminum wall art piece that will look great in any living room or bedroom.

What you’ll love: This large piece of art is 66 inches by 24 inches and comes ready to be hung vertically or horizontally. This gives you better placement options. Furthermore, it includes a remote control, allowing you to change the color of the lights without moving far. This piece is bought directly from the artist and comes signed, too.

What you should consider: Nails and screws to hang the piece are omitted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.