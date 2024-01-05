Embrace all things ‘Peach Fuzz’ in the new year

Every year since 1999, Pantone has announced a hot new color to be its “Color of the Year,” with the kink that it’s for the upcoming year, not the year that’s coming to an end. This year, the 25th anniversary, the winner is “Peach Fuzz,” or Pantone code 13-1023.

With that announcement comes an explosion of “Peach Fuzz”-colored goods, from makeup products and clothes to toys, towels and tablets. And this is only the beginning. Pantone colors of the year are meant to shine a light on the intersection of color and culture, and it usually works. So get ahead of the style curve and get your “Peach Fuzz” goods now, rather than wait for all the fervor to die down.

‘Peach Fuzz’ in Pantone’s own words

Pantone says, “‘Peach Fuzz’ captures our desire to nurture ourselves and others. It’s a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body and soul.”

But why go with that direction for this year’s “Color of the Year?” The Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, had this to say: “In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance. A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.”

Past Pantone ‘Color of the Year’ winners

Pantone’s own records only go back to 2010, but other sources, such as HouseBeautiful, do have the complete collection. Here are all the winners starting from “Peach Fuzz” and going back. To see the colors for yourself, just google the Pantone code.

2024: “Peach Fuzz,” Pantone code 13-1023.

“Peach Fuzz,” Pantone code 13-1023. 2023: “Viva Magenta,” Pantone code 18-1750.

“Viva Magenta,” Pantone code 18-1750. 2022: “Very Peri,” Pantone code 17-3938.

“Very Peri,” Pantone code 17-3938. 2021: This year featured dual winners, for the second time in Pantone’s “Color of the Year” history. They are “Illuminating,” Pantone code 13-0647, and “Ultimate Grey,” Pantone code 17-5104.

This year featured dual winners, for the second time in Pantone’s “Color of the Year” history. They are “Illuminating,” Pantone code 13-0647, and “Ultimate Grey,” Pantone code 17-5104. 2020: “Classic Blue,” Pantone code 19-4052.

“Classic Blue,” Pantone code 19-4052. 2019: “Living Coral,” Pantone code 16-1546.

“Living Coral,” Pantone code 16-1546. 2018: “Ultra Violet,” Pantone code 18-3838.

“Ultra Violet,” Pantone code 18-3838. 2017: “Greenery,” Pantone code 15-0343.

“Greenery,” Pantone code 15-0343. 2016: This year also featured dual winners, for the first time in Pantone’s “Color of the Year” history. They are “Rose Quartz,” Pantone code 13-1520, and “Serenity,” Pantone code 15-3919.

This year also featured dual winners, for the first time in Pantone’s “Color of the Year” history. They are “Rose Quartz,” Pantone code 13-1520, and “Serenity,” Pantone code 15-3919. 2015: “Marsala,” Pantone code 18-1438.

“Marsala,” Pantone code 18-1438. 2014: “Radiant Orchid,” Pantone code 18-3224.

“Radiant Orchid,” Pantone code 18-3224. 2013: “Emerald,” Pantone code 17-5641.

“Emerald,” Pantone code 17-5641. 2012: “Tangerine Tango,” Pantone code 17-1463.

“Tangerine Tango,” Pantone code 17-1463. 2011: “Honeysuckle,” Pantone code 18-2120.

“Honeysuckle,” Pantone code 18-2120. 2010: “Turquoise,” Pantone code 15-5519.

“Turquoise,” Pantone code 15-5519. 2009: “Mimosa,” Pantone code 14-0848.

“Mimosa,” Pantone code 14-0848. 2008: “Blue Iris,” Pantone code 18-3943.

“Blue Iris,” Pantone code 18-3943. 2007: “Chili Pepper,” Pantone code 19-1557.

“Chili Pepper,” Pantone code 19-1557. 2006: “Sand Dollar,” Pantone code 13-1106.

“Sand Dollar,” Pantone code 13-1106. 2005: “Blue Turquoise,” Pantone code 15-5217.

“Blue Turquoise,” Pantone code 15-5217. 2004: “Tigerlily,” Pantone code 17-1456.

“Tigerlily,” Pantone code 17-1456. 2003: “Aqua Sky,” Pantone code 14-4811.

“Aqua Sky,” Pantone code 14-4811. 2002: “True Red,” Pantone code 19-1664.

“True Red,” Pantone code 19-1664. 2001: “Fuchsia Rose,” Pantone code 17-2031.

“Fuchsia Rose,” Pantone code 17-2031. 2000: And the inaugural “Color of the Year,” “Cerulean,” Pantone code 15-4020.

Best ‘Peach Fuzz’ items

AD Beads Silk Tassel Earrings

These adorable and affordable tassel earrings are just the thing for a throwback party. And what better way to bring in the new year than with the new year’s “Color of the Year?” They also come in 32 other colors if you like the style and want options for other outfits.

Amazon Essentials Pullover Hoodie

The classic hoodie is one of the most versatile articles of clothing you can have. You can wear it for errands, for exercising, when you feel sick and want some warmth, to classes, to casual Fridays at work … the list goes on. Pro tip: Avoid the strings from getting messed up by tying a knot at the tips.

Zkptops Spa Set

Hair always seems to get in the way when you’re trying to have a little spa day at home. This set helps keep your hair controlled without being uncomfortable. Get a bit of water splashed where it shouldn’t? The wrist guards are absorbent to quickly clean on the go.

L’Oreal Paris Lipstick

A good shade of lipstick can open up whole new worlds for someone stylistically. “Peach Fuzz” may not be everyone’s shade, but this lipstick is affordable enough for you to feel safe giving it a try. It also comes in 65 other colors if you like the stick but “Peach Fuzz” doesn’t work for you.

American Soft Linen Towel Set

This six-piece set comes with two hand towels, washcloths and full-sized towels. Considering most bathrooms use neutral colors, they’re a great place to show off all “Colors of the Year” no matter what future shades may be chosen. It also comes in 19 other colors, including 2002 winner, “True Red.”

Jellycat Peach Plush

This adorable little plush takes the “Color of the Year” a little literally, but that’s OK. Not everything has to be subtle. It makes a great decoration or even a good toy for children as young as a few months old.

