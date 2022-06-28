Buying a book light that has multiple light settings will help your eyes out in the long run and provide a more versatile reading experience.

Which book light is best?

Book lights may seem like a thing of the past in a world of e-readers and tablets, but rest assured that you aren’t alone in preferring the physical feel of a book. Book lights are made for bibliophiles that enjoy reading late into the night. They are especially handy for use in situations where you wouldn’t want to disturb someone else in the room or airplane cabin with an overly bright light.

The Vekkia LuminoLite Rechargeable Book Light might be the best option for you, thanks to its three different light temperatures, rechargeable batteries and lightweight design.

What to know before you buy a book light

Why use a book light?

Book lights are designed for late night reading, but they are also great for a variety of other things. If you’re a writer, book lights are a great way to illuminate your notebook or journal. Book lights are also great for late-night knitting or crocheting.

Don’t think that book lights have to be limited to use in bed, either. Book lights are great for use on airplanes, buses, trains and cars since their soft light can be used without bothering those around you. Many people even prefer using book lights at their desk as opposed to an overhead or desk lamp since they are smaller, easier to control and can be less bothersome to the eyes.

Book light size and weight

One of the most important things to consider when buying a book light is its size and weight. Book lights, in their essence, should be lightweight so that they don’t harm books when they’re clipped onto either the cover or the pages. Size and weight are usually correlated, so opting for a smaller book light is best if you intend to use it with books.

Different types of book lights

While the clip-on book light is a tried and true design, there are several different types of book lights that you can buy online now. For example, the Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light is a book light that you wear around your neck instead of clipping it to your book or notebook.

Aside from differences in designs, most book lights are differentiated by the type of light they use. The Vekkia Amber Rechargeable 9 LED Eye-Care Book Light is a good example of this. It uses a warmer light that is much easier on the eyes than traditional blue light.

What to look for in a quality book light

Easily adjustable neck

If you opt for a classic book light designed to be clipped onto a book, you’ll want to make sure that the neck is flexible enough to be easily adjusted. Most book lights will have a flexible neck that can be moved around while reading, but some come with stiff necks that can be awkward to adjust. Of course, if you plan on using your book light for knitting or crocheting, this won’t be as important.

Battery life or rechargeable battery

Book lights of old used to require batteries and had a relatively short battery life. Some book lights on the market still do require batteries that will have to be changed out every so often, but most models have an improved battery life thanks to advancements in technology.

Nowadays, it is very common for book lights to be rechargeable, which is a great feature that can save you money on batteries in the long run. So, if you use a book light often, look for this feature in your next book light.

Adjustable light settings

Quality book lights, such as the Vekkia LuminoLite Rechargeable Book Light, will have multiple light settings that can be adjusted to fit your personal preferences and needs. These book lights are best for your eyes and normally avoid blue light, known to disrupt sleep patterns.

How much you can expect to spend on a book light

Book lights normally range from $15-$30.

Book light FAQ

What type of light is best for late-night reading?

A. Go with a light that has a warmer temperature for reading in the dark. Blue light or cooler lights will be hard on the eyes.

Can I use a book light with paperback books?

A. Yes, but if you want to avoid damaging your paperbacks, buy a book light that is on the lighter side.

What’s the best book light to buy?

Top book light

Vekkia LuminoLite Rechargeable Book Light

What you need to know: This rechargeable book light from Vekkia is perfect for those who like to read late into the night.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its long battery life, soft lighting and portability, you will be able to read for hours on end before bed or while traveling.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the neck is too flexible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top book light for the money

Glorious-Lite 9 LED Book Light

What you need to know: This book light is great for those looking for a quality book light on a budget.

What you’ll love: This book light has three color temperatures (white, warm and natural) to keep your eyes comfortable for long reading sessions.

What you should consider: This book light is not rechargeable and operates on batteries, but it can be plugged into your laptop or an AC adaptor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Honwell Rechargeable Book Light

What you need to know: This book light from Honwell is perfect for children, thanks to its cute design and color options.

What you’ll love: Since the book light is rechargeable, you won’t have to worry about batteries. Plus, it’s cordless thanks to its convenient USB interface.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the book light has a short battery life.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

