Break-ins can lower neighborhood property value

Besides costing you directly, if your house is targeted for burglary, the crime can lower the property value of your entire neighborhood. It is important to protect your home, especially now, when vacations are starting and your property becomes even more vulnerable. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to move that target off of your home and help ensure you can enjoy your spring break.

When do most break-ins occur?

Burglars aren’t dumb. They are, however, often desperate. That means they strike when there is a low likelihood that they will get caught. The best chance of getting in and out without consequence is to break in when no one is home.

Most break-ins happen during regular work hours. During popular vacation times, such as spring break and over the summer months, home burglaries increase. If you live in a rural area, have a one-story dwelling and do not use a security system, the odds that your home will be burglarized rise even more.

Best ways to protect your home during prime crime months

When researching crime rates across the internet, whether the statistics are from the Criminal Justice Information Services Division or an independent insurance comparison site, one simple fact becomes apparent. If you do not have any type of visible home security system installed, the likelihood that your home will eventually be burglarized increases dramatically. Additionally, since burglars seek low-effort targets, the majority check for the presence of an alarm system before attempting a break-in.

A top-rated product, such as SimpliSafe’s 9-Piece Wireless Home Security System, might be all it takes to dissuade a would-be burglar from targeting your home. The DIY security kit features door alarms, keypad locks, an HD camera and the option to have 24/7 security monitoring added on.

Alternatively, Ring makes an eight-piece set that includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector and a range extender. For added protection, you can subscribe to a Ring plan that accommodates your needs.

What is the difference between newer wireless security systems and traditional hard-wired systems?

Before technology made it possible, it was standard to have your security system hard-wired by a professional company that monitored your home for a monthly fee. Now, people have the option of choosing products they can install and monitor themselves through a smart device, such as a phone or tablet. Additionally, you can subscribe to have 24/7 professional monitoring with this type of setup as well.

The best candidate for a traditional system is a homeowner who isn’t planning on moving and seeks protection without having any interest in a DIY approach. Alternatively, the best candidate for an internet-based system is a renter or a homeowner who isn’t planning on permanent residency. It is also a great option for the DIY enthusiast or someone who wants to start small and add features along the way.

Best products to keep your home safe while you are away

SimpliSafe’s 9-Piece Wireless Home Security System

SimpliSafe’s nine-piece home security system is ready to protect you straight out of the box. There are no tools required for installation, and it is available with 24/7 professional monitoring and cloud recording with police, fire and medical dispatch.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System

This eight-piece set is suitable for one- or two-bedroom homes. The DIY installation makes this a desirable option for tech-savvy homeowners. The kit includes four contact sensors, one motion detector, one range extender, a base station and a keypad. You will receive mobile notifications whenever the system is triggered.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Eufy Security System

One of the best features of this system is a battery that lasts up to an entire year from a single charge. The advanced night vision delivers a superior nighttime image, while the weatherproof design means the included EufyCam 2 Pro is built to withstand the elements.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera System

This five-camera system lets you monitor every area of your property. It can be set up in minutes without professional help, and the long-lasting AA lithium batteries allow the system to run for up to two years. If you desire, you can save events locally on a Blink Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive, which is sold separately.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

If you want to start small, a Ring doorbell is the perfect home security device. It is simple to install, flexible and easy to use. This model can be hard-wired into your existing doorbell wiring and chime, so you will never have to worry about recharging. The two-way talk lets you communicate with visitors, even if you aren’t home.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

