Which shark cookie cutter set is best?

When you were little, your parents probably told you not to play with your food. However, when a cookie comes in your favorite shape, such as a shark that can swim around in a glass of milk, cookies become edible action figures. You have to play with them.

The Ann Clark Three-piece Shark Cookie Cutter Set comes with a shark, a shark fin and a baby shark. With these cutters, your child can create many undersea cookie adventures. They are made of steel, so they are durable and easy to clean.

What to know before you buy a shark cookie cutter set

Plastic vs. metal cookie cutters

There are two types of shark cookie cutters you will encounter when shopping: plastic and stainless steel. Each material has its pros and cons.

Plastic: Plastic cookie cutters are inexpensive and flexible. They let you remove dough from cutters that have intricate shapes. Plastic cookie cutters are also durable, easy to clean, and, depending on the design, they may be kinder on your fingers. On the downside, plastic cookie cutters aren’t as sharp as metal ones, so they will not cut the dough as cleanly. You also must be careful about leaving them on hot baking sheets.

Cookie cutters are not just for cookies

Cookie cutters can stamp out a shape on a variety of foods besides cookie dough. You can use a cookie cutter on brownies, biscuits, cakes, omelets, fondant, fruit, pancakes, sandwiches, cheese, bread and more. They can also come in handy when crafting, as they can be used to cut clay or serve as stencils

What to look for in a quality shark cookie cutter set

Size

The size of the shark cookie cutter will affect the recipe; larger cookies will require more baking time, while smaller cookies might burn.

Variety

Most shark cookie cutters are either an adult or baby shark swimming in profile, a front view of a baby shark or a shark fin. If you want variety, consider a set that also includes a dolphin, an octopus, a seashell, a mermaid, a starfish, a sea horse or other undersea creatures.

Depth

Cookie cutters can range in depth from a fraction of an inch to a full inch. The deeper the cookie cutter is, the greater the variety of foods you can cut.

Ability to imprint a design

Some shark cookie cutters not only cut the dough but also imprint an image in it. While this is fun, it is not always ideal as it means the cookies must all be of uniform height.

Durability

A cookie cutter must be rugged enough to handle storage. Thin, inexpensive metals can bend when tossed in a drawer.

How much you can expect to spend on a shark cookie cutter set

The cost of a set of shark cookie cutters ranges from $6.99-$19.99.

Shark cookie cutter set FAQ

How do I keep the dough from sticking to the cookie cutters?

A. To keep your shark cookie cutters from sticking to the dough, coat them with flour or oil before using them. Also, it is best to work with chilled dough. Place your dough in the refrigerator for a few hours before rolling out for the best results.

How can I tell when my cookies are done baking?

A. Sugar cookies will continue to bake after they have been removed from the oven. Because of this, you will want to take them out of the oven before they turn a golden brown. Sugar cookies should be removed from the oven when they are still sandy blonde.

Where do I store my cookie cutters?

A. Cookie cutters create clutter. To store them, it is best to put them in a container, such as a cookie jar or in a small plastic bin. If you want to get creative, you can hang them from a pegboard or a ribbon. Some people even stack them on a countertop paper towel holder.

What are the best shark cookie cutter sets to buy?

Top shark cookie cutter set

Ann Clark Three-piece Shark Cookie Cutter Set

What you need to know: This is the perfect set of cookie cutters for any shark lover.

What you’ll love: This trio of large cookie cutters includes a shark, a baby shark and a shark fin. The durable steel construction and the deep 1-inch edge means you can cut a variety of materials ranging from sandwiches to craft clay.

What you should consider: The shark fin cookie cutter has a long, curved side that can get dented in storage if you’re not careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shark cookie cutter set for the money

Devin0705 Under The Sea Creatures Cookie Cutter Set

What you need to know: You can create an entire undersea kingdom with the variety of cookie cutter shapes included in this versatile set.

What you’ll love: This set features nine assorted undersea shapes and creatures. The durable cutters are made with stainless steel, and they are available at a price that makes the purchase a good value.

What you should consider: This is an ocean-themed set. It includes only one shark cookie cutter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Heart’s Treasure Baby, Mama and Daddy Shark Cookie Cutters

What you need to know: These cookie cutters are not just any sharks; they are shaped in the familiar form of the famed “Baby Shark” family.

What you’ll love: The three cookie cutters in this pack are made of plastic so they won’t rust or dent. They create cookies that are approximately ​​4.25 inches by 3.5 inches.

What you should consider: If you want the details of the shark imprinted in the cookie, the dough must be fairly thick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

