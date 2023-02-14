Preparing Valentine’s Dinner at home is a cozy and romantic way to celebrate the holiday of love. In the spirit of Feb. 14, a sweet treat following the main course is a must. You can be prepared to make a tempting dessert with the guidance of BestReviews baking expert Andrea Boudewijn. As a Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef, she offered pro-level tips about what it takes to make desserts that are as special as they are delicious.

In this article: Wilton 55-Piece Master Cake Decorating Tip Set, Baker’s Edge Brownie Pan and a KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer.

Boudewijn’s favorite desserts for Valentine’s Day

Most days of the year, any dessert will do. Boudewijn said that Valentine’s Day is a holiday when you want to indulge in something special.

“I love to make something rich and sumptuous, something sexy. If I’m not making my honey’s favorite dessert, I lean toward chocolate,” she said, adding that she loves a warm five-nut brownie made with coconut oil for a little flavor flair topped with homemade vanilla ice cream.

Boudewijn has another dessert choice that’s unique and great for Valentine’s Day. “It’s the American version of the famous French dessert, the Opera Cake. This involves baking an almond cake, soaking it with dark rum simple syrup, and layering it with ganache and French mocha buttercream in between. Stunning,” she said.

Make it special

Do you want to take your Valentine’s Day desserts to the next level? Boudewijn recommended some simple yet elegant ways to make your sweet delicacies stand out:

Sprinkle on some edible gold flakes to add a touch of pizzazz.

Top off baked goods with white sanding sugar so they sparkle.

Make a simple syrup to add a burst of flavor to your favorite dessert.

Use 5 parts simple syrup to 1 part alcohol for best results

Boudewijn included a recipe for a simple syrup that will make an excellent addition to your special desserts for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

“Simple syrup can be used over a bowl of ice cream, to soak a cake, to glaze a pie or brownies or even just as a decoration on the plate under a slice of something amazing,” she said.

Simple syrup (rum, Grand Marnier and rye variations)

2 cups of water

2 cups of sugar

Method:

Place sugar and water and bring just to a boil. Take it off the heat, cool and store it in the freezer.

When you want to mix flavor into your simple syrup, blend 5 ounces of simple syrup with 1 ounce of the alcohol. Don’t add more alcohol than that or it will create a bitter, overpowering flavor of alcohol and will cause you to lose the delicate sweetness of your dessert. If you need more simple syrup than that, double or triple your amounts.

Boudewijn’s favorite products for Valentine’s Day desserts

Wilton 55-Piece Master Cake Decorating Tip Set

Boudewijn recommended a comprehensive cake decorating kit for creating beautiful cakes for your Valentine’s Day dessert. We love this one by Wilton for its 55 well-made pieces that can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Sold by Amazon

Baker’s Edge Brownie Pan

If you want to serve chocolatey goodness this Valentine’s Day, you need a brownie pan. It’s the unique maze pattern of this pan that ensures your brownies will have nice crispy edges. They’ll also slide off the nonstick surface with ease.

Sold by Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer

If you want a tool that makes it possible to mix dessert ingredients to perfection, you need one of the best stand mixers. “To make everything sweet and savory with the perfect consistency, use a KitchenAid,” advised Boudewijn.

Sold by Amazon

Godiva Chocolatier Signature Truffles

Boudewijn said there is a simple way to make a cake extra special for your Valentine. “Chocolates are never a bad idea, and Godiva is the best. Place some of these chocolates on or around the sides of a special cake.”

Sold by Amazon

Nomeca 12-Color Cake Food Coloring Set

If you want to make a cake with the colors of Valentine’s Day, this food color set includes 12 colors that will bring out your culinary creativity. Boudewijn said the right colors can be used to create a beautiful red velvet cake for the holiday.

Sold by Amazon

Nostalgia Chocolate Fondue Fountain

Chocolate-covered strawberries are a classic Valentine’s Day treat. You can make your own at home when you have a chocolate fountain that turns chocolate into a dippable delicacy.

Sold by Amazon

Parrish’s Magic Line Round Cake Pan

“If you’re baking a personal cake for the two of you, Parrish’s is the best brand out there. Consider getting a 6-inch round for two people, or this 8-inch round model if you want leftover cake,” Boudewijn said.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Commercial Nonstick Silicone Spatula Set

Don’t forget the silicone spatulas for stirring, spreading, serving and more. This set includes four spatulas in two sizes for a variety of needs.

Sold by Amazon

Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin

This rolling pin is constructed of marble that’s nonstick and produces even results, which is exactly what you need when preparing dough for cookies or pies.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

For an extra-special treat, Boudewijn recommended investing in an ice cream maker, “If you’re feeling ambitious, try making your own specialty ice cream just for your valentine,” she said.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

A well-made ice cream scoop like this stainless steel tool by Midnight Scoop is a must-have if you’ll be serving ice cream.

If you are making pies, Boudewijn said, use quality pie pans like this pair by Pyrex.

Don’t forget a topping, such as the delicious whip cream you can make with the Isi Gourmet Food Whipper.

Boudewijn said that homemade cotton candy is a memorable Valentine’s Day treat. The Cotton Candy Express is our favorite budget-friendly machine.

“Silicone baking mats (such as this set of two by Silpat) greatly reduce the odds of burning your baked goods like cookies,” she said.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.