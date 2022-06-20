Bundt cakes became popular in the U.S. in the 1950s and ’60s when Nordic Ware first copyrighted the design of its cast aluminum bundt pan.

Which mini bundt pan is best?

Dusted with powdered sugar or cocoa or finished with a sweet glaze, mini bundts are a delicious way to end a meal. These delightful cakes manage to be perfect for both festive occasions and everyday meals.

When you have the best mini bundt pan, it’s easy to create a sweet treat that will thrill both family and friends.

What is a bundt cake?

Inspired by a German cake called a Gugelhupf, bundt cakes are less about the recipe for the baked treats and more about the type of pan used. Bundt cake pans feature a tube shape with an intricate fluted design around the outside and a hollow column that reaches the height of the pan on the inside. It creates a cake with a hole in the center, similar to the shape of a doughnut, but with a flat bottom once the cake is turned out.

The mini version of a bundt cake uses a downsized pan to create single servings. The best part about bundt cakes, in general, is that they work with some of your favorite recipes. You may find that light and airy cakes are difficult to release from the pan, though, so make sure to spray every nook and cranny generously with cooking spray. Experienced bakers take pan preparation one step further and lightly dust their pan with flour, too.

Mini bundt pan materials

As with a full-sized bundt cake pan, mini bundt pans are available in various materials.

Silicone: Silicone is great for easy release, but it will not brown your bundt cake, and you’ll need to use them on a baking sheet.

Silicone is great for easy release, but it will not brown your bundt cake, and you’ll need to use them on a baking sheet. Ceramic: Ceramic pans are cute on the shelf but less functional in the oven. It isn’t easy to release the mini cakes, and they don’t perform as well as metal pans.

Ceramic pans are cute on the shelf but less functional in the oven. It isn’t easy to release the mini cakes, and they don’t perform as well as metal pans. Aluminum: Aluminum is lightweight and affordable. These cook your mini bundts evenly without over-browning the exterior.

Aluminum is lightweight and affordable. These cook your mini bundts evenly without over-browning the exterior. Steel: Sturdy and durable, carbon steel is an heirloom-quality pan that can come with an heirloom-quality price. Be aware that these pans can sometimes cause the outside of the cake to bake faster than the inside.

How many mini bundts do you need?

Mini bundt cakes are great for portion control and consistent sizing, but it can be challenging to determine how many you need. Some bakers prefer to buy individual bundt pans, while others like to bake in the same tin.

Individual mini bundts: These are sometimes available in larger sizes, but you’ll need to place them on a cookie sheet for baking. Watch your bake times as heat moves easily around all sides of the pan.

These are sometimes available in larger sizes, but you’ll need to place them on a cookie sheet for baking. Watch your bake times as heat moves easily around all sides of the pan. Multiple mini bundts in one tin: These are convenient and easy to bake with. Simply fill them as you would a regular cake tin and pop them in the oven. However, uneven heating may lead to uneven baking, and they can be challenging to remove from the pan.

What’s the best mini bundt pan?

Nordicware Geo Bundtlette Pan

It makes six mini bundts in three different, intricate designs. It is made of heavy-duty cast aluminum.

Sold by Amazon

Chefmade Mini Tube Pan Set

This set of four separate pans makes 4-inch mini bundts. These carbon steel bundt pans are coated on the inside with food-grade silicone that is free from harmful chemicals.

Sold by Amazon

Cherion Silicone Pumpkin-Shaped Mini Silicone Fancy Bundt Tin

This pan makes 15 mini bundts in three distinct shapes. It’s a food-grade silicone pan that you can use up to 446 degrees, so it’s great as a candy and candle mold or mini muffin tin.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Mini Bundt Pan Set

These four pieces stand alone and are made of heavy-gauge stainless steel for even baking. The interior is nonstick, and the edges are rolled to prevent warping.

Sold by Amazon

Webake Mini Nonstick Bakeware For Bundtlette

Made of carbon steel and coated inside with nonstick silicone, these work in the oven and the Instant Pot. Each of these four pieces is safe up to 446 degrees.

Sold by Amazon

Nordic Ware Brownie Bundt Pan

Best for making a dozen mini bundts at once, this pan is nonstick and oven-safe to 400 degrees. Hand-wash only with hot water and non-abrasive detergent.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Wilton Perfect Results Premium Nonstick Mega Mini Pan

Bake for a crowd in this mini bundt pan that holds 20 tiny cakes. It features reinforced steel with nonstick interior coating and is made by a trusted baking brand. You can wash it in the dishwasher, but hand-wash it before the first use.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.