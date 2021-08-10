Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Census data: Redistricting fights start
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
The US has a new 5th largest city. Can you guess it?
Report: Father of Britney Spears agrees to step down as conservator
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Chisox, Yanks awed at Field of Dreams, MLB promises repeat
Top Stories
Urías 5 extra-base hits, Piña 6 RBIs, Brewers rout Cubs 17-4
UCA brings continuity, high expectations into season with new conference
Video
Local favorite Michele Thomson leads Women’s Scottish Open
Moreland 2 HRs, Bassitt AL-high 12th W, A’s bop Indians 17-0
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Bar & Wine
Best unbreakable wine glasses
Best wine coolers
A bartender’s guide to hot cocktails for fall and winter
Hog Schedule Scorestream