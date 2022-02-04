Which sandwich cutters are best?

Parents looking to add excitement to their children’s bag lunches need to look no further than the humble sandwich cutter. These plastic stencils are perfect for enticing picky eaters to eat their whole meal. They’re designed with as much variety as your standard cookie cutter and work just the same.

With various fun shapes and a neat crimping pattern, you’ll love the Savoychef Sandwich Cutter and Sealer. But depending on your children’s tastes and budget, there are tons of sandwich cutters and decrusters out there to make lunch a decorative event.

What to know before you buy a sandwich cutter

How to use a sandwich cutter

Sandwich cutters, also known as decrusters, are simple tools. Like a cookie cutter, these stencils have sharp edges that cut through the layers of bread and filling to create a unique shape. After making your sandwich, place the cutter in the center and press down. When you lift away, you’ll have a crustless sandwich that even the pickiest of eaters will gobble up.

Dishwasher safe

Most sandwich cutters and decrusters are dishwasher safe. If they’re plastic, you’ll want to place them in the top rack to avoid melting. Metal cutters are a little more finicky. While they’re all dishwasher safe, ensure the product is a quality stainless steel. Anything else is prone to rust.

Cutter safety

If your little ones like to help out with weekday meal prep or take weekend lunches into their own hands, you’ll want to monitor them. Sandwich cutters aren’t much sharper than your standard cookie cutter, and the plastic, crimped ones are certainly dull enough to pose little risk. But the sharper plastic cutters and metal cutters can cut careless fingers.

What to look for in a quality sandwich cutter

Material

Metal: Metal cutters and decrusters are made from stainless steel. Their blades are stronger and sharper, allowing you to cut through thick sandwiches. You’ll need to monitor your child’s use of the tool if they like to help in the kitchen, as these can break skin.

Metal cutters and decrusters are made from stainless steel. Their blades are stronger and sharper, allowing you to cut through thick sandwiches. You’ll need to monitor your child’s use of the tool if they like to help in the kitchen, as these can break skin. Plastic: Plastic cutters are less durable than metal. They can bend with a little too much force and warp if exposed to heat. You’ll also struggle to cut through loaded sandwiches as their plastic blades aren’t nearly as sharp as metal. These are your cheapest option if you want to really build out a collection of shapes and designs to keep your child surprised and engaged. Be sure to use the top rack of the dishwasher when cleaning. If you’re concerned about BPA, check the product information. There are BPA-free models on the market.

Crimping

In addition to fun shapes like dinosaurs, stars and hearts, sandwich cutters also come with unique crimping tools. Crimping allows users to cut away the crust and then seal off the edges of the sandwich to make a sort of breaded pocket, much like a calzone or empanada.

Crimping was popularized by pre-packaged, crustless sandwiches on the market. But for parents who like to instill healthy eating habits at home and don’t like to purchase processed foods, a crimping sandwich cutter can capture the fun of decrusted sandwiches without sacrificing nutrition.

Users will find that drier, crumbly bread tends not to crimp as well.

Set count

Most sandwich cutters come in sets to have a variety of stencils. In addition to standard sizes, some sets also come with miniature stencils and detailing accessories. Miniatures are great for finger sandwiches or even spicing up accompanying fruits and veggies in a bento-box-style lunch box. Detailing accessories allow you to draw fun patterns on certain designs or faces on animals.

How much you can expect to spend on a sandwich cutter

Small and single-piece sandwich-cutter sets typically cost about $8-$15. Larger sets start around $13 and can go up to $25 for the fully stocked packages.

Sandwich cutter FAQ

Can I use my sandwich cutter on other foods?

A. Sandwich cutters are great because, just like cookie cutters, you can use their sharp edges on various foods. Some fun food options include pancakes and waffles, pastries, tofu and even omelets. Miniature cutters are also great for fruits and veggies like cucumbers and apples and help make sure your child is eating all the major food groups come at mealtime.

How do I store my sandwich cutters?

A. Because their shapes are so variable, sandwich cutters can be a pain to store neatly in drawers. Try a pegboard if you have space to hang them. When in doubt, food storage containers can double as excellent cookie and sandwich-cutter organizers that fit neatly in your drawers or cupboard.

What’s the best sandwich cutter to buy?

Top sandwich cutter

Savoychef Sandwich Cutter and Sealer

What you need to know: Three unique shapes crimp sandwiches for fun meals.

What you’ll love: This plastic sandwich-crimper set comes with a mouse, heart and star shape. The stencils are dishwasher safe and BPA-, PVA- and phthalate-free.

What you should consider: It’s a small set of generic shapes, so kids might get bored of these options quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sandwich cutter for the money

Get Fresh Sandwich Cutters for Kids, 20-Piece Set

What you need to know: With a whopping 20 pieces of different shapes and sizes, this set is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters with a revolving arsenal of fun surprises.

What you’ll love: These bifurcated cutters come in a star, heart, dinosaur, dolphin and train shape. You also get five stainless-steel miniatures (rabbit, star, heart, flower, mouse) and 10 food picks to decorate meals and keep sandwiches together (elephant, panda, rabbit, lion, giraffe). These are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

What you should consider: They don’t crimp, which might disappoint some brand-astute young eaters looking for what they see on the store shelves. The food picks can be a choking hazard for younger eaters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BigLeef Sandwich Cutter, Sealer and Decruster for Kids

What you need to know: This is a slightly more mature option for picky eaters who don’t necessarily want shapes.

What you’ll love: This decruster is sold in a circle or square shape. Its unique design presses so you get a neatly crimped and sealed edge. It’s non-toxic and free of BPA and you can wash it in your dishwasher.

What you should consider: This cutter is a little too big for smaller sandwich loaves, so make sure you buy bread with enough on the edges to crimp when encrusted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.