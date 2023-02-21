Krispy Kreme has partnered with Reese for the duo’s latest doughnut collaboration. (Krispy Kreme)

(KTLA) — It’s where salty and sweet meet.

Krispy Kreme has partnered with Reese’s for the duo’s latest doughnut collaboration. The company unveiled three new doughnuts Monday, and each one includes a unique “salty” ingredient.

The three new Reese’s-inspired doughnuts include:

Reese’s Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Reese’s peanut butter crème and topped with Hershey milk chocolate icing, sea salt and praline pretzels.

A doughnut filled with Reese’s peanut butter crème and topped with Hershey milk chocolate icing, sea salt and praline pretzels. Reese’s Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut: A Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut dipped in Hershey milk chocolate icing and decorated with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing, Reese’s peanut butter sauce and a dollop of Rees’es peanut butter crème filling.

A Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut dipped in Hershey milk chocolate icing and decorated with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing, Reese’s peanut butter sauce and a dollop of Rees’es peanut butter crème filling. Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut: A Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut dipped in Hershey milk chocolate icing and topped with mini Reese’s pieces and drizzles of Reese’s peanut butter sauce and salted caramel icing.

The new doughnut collection is available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme restaurants across the U.S. Customers can order the doughnuts in person or on the Krispy Kreme app and website.

“Salty, Sweet, Reese’s and Krispy Kreme can now all be experienced in one incredible doughnut collection,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer. “These flavors bring out the best in each other, just like our partnership with Reese’s has over the years.”

Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have collaborated on other doughnuts within the last few years. In 2020, the doughnut chain announced a limited-time promotion for customers to try all the Reese’s-inspired doughnuts from previous years.