Why Toblerone is getting rid of the Matterhorn on its packaging

The unmistakable Toblerone

When someone mentions Toblerone, you immediately envision the iconic shape: a long triangular stick of chocolate packaged in a pale yellow wrapper and emblazoned with bold red print. It’s so recognizable that the candy often appears in TV and film, from Joey’s well-documented love for the chocolate, honey and almond nougat treat in “Friends” to the 6-foot bar Steve Buscemi’s character chooses for the dessert table in Adam Sandler’s “The Week Of.”

However, due to ​​the Swissness Act, which was approved on Sept. 2, 2015, and came into force on Jan. 1, 2017, Toblerone must change its iconic packaging.

Why does Toblerone have to change its packaging?

When something is made in Switzerland, there’s an implied quality. A service provider or manufacturer doesn’t need any special authorization to market their services or products as originating in Switzerland. For example, a phrase such as “Made in Switzerland” can be used freely. However, if a service or product does not originate in Switzerland, there are packaging and advertising restrictions. This is to ensure that if “Switzerland” is on the outside, Switzerland is on the inside as well.

Besides words, any figurative marks that are indications of a Swiss source must also be removed from the packaging. This includes Wilhelm Tell, Helvetia, the Swiss cross, the Matterhorn and other recognizable items.

As Mondelez International has outsourced some of the production to Slovakia to save on costs, by law, Toblerone packaging can no longer feature words, phrases or images that lead consumers to believe the product was manufactured in Switzerland.

What’s changing on the Toblerone packaging?

While the new design of the Toblerone packaging has yet to be revealed, there are a few things that have been shared by the company. For example, the “of Switzerland” is being replaced by “established in Switzerland,” and the packaging will feature a modernized mountain logo that still references the candy’s iconic shape without being specific to the Matterhorn. Additionally, the Swiss flag will be removed from any versions of the packaging on which it currently appears. However, the famous hidden bear, which is a nod to Bern, reportedly will remain.

