Which microwave cleaner is best?

Splatters, splashes and spills muck up your microwave, and dirt accumulates in cracks and crevices. Despite wiping the inside of the microwave clean after every use, bacteria can grow without deeper cleaning and over time can create an odor.

Deep-cleaning your microwave is essential to keep it sanitary and odor-free, but cleaning your microwave can be a challenge. Thankfully, tools are available to make microwave cleaning more manageable. For a quality microwave cleaner, try MiracleWipes for Microwaves and Cooktops, which are easy to use and leave a streak-free shine.

What to know before you buy a microwave cleaner

Ability to cut through dirt and grease

A microwave cleaner must have the ability to cut through the toughest grease and dirt and break down hard, crusted food particles to make cleaning easy. It should also have the ability to kill any harmful germs and bacteria lingering in the microwave.

Non-abrasive

The microwave cleaner you use should not contain abrasive ingredients. Although abrasive cleaners are great for removing tough, caked-on dirt and grime, they can scratch microwave surfaces. Select a non-abrasive cleaner to help break down caked-on crud while keeping the microwave glass and surfaces damage-free.

Chemical-free

There’s no need to use harsh chemicals to clean and disinfect a microwave. Many effective microwave cleaners are chemical-free.

What to look for in a quality microwave cleaner

Multi-surface

A good microwave cleaner can cut grease and grime and kill bacteria from multiple surfaces, including ceramic, glass and chrome, providing convenient cleaning solutions for all the parts and pieces that make up your microwave.

Streak-free

The ingredients used to make microwave cleaners should wipe off cleanly, leaving no residue and creating a streak-free shine.

Scent

Cleaning a microwave is challenging enough without inhaling harsh chemical-smelling cleaners. The microwave cleaner you choose should be non-toxic, making it safe to use, especially in a tight space. It should have a pleasant smell while you clean and eliminate odors from the microwave.

How much you can expect to spend on a microwave cleaner

Microwave cleaners can range in price from $7-$15, depending on how many wipes or steamers are included in the package. Steam cleaners require the additional purchase of vinegar and possibly citrus fruit, the cleaning agents used alongside the microwave cleaning device.

Microwave cleaner FAQ

What varieties of microwave cleaner are available?

A. Microwave cleaners can come as wipes, sprays or foams, and all types are easy to use. Wipes come pre-saturated in a pop-up container that needs to be sealed tightly after use to keep the towelettes moist. Sprays and foams get sprayed onto the surfaces of the microwave and then should be left for a few minutes to soak into the crusted-on particles and break through the grease accumulated on surfaces. After a few minutes of soaking, you can wipe the muck away, leaving behind a sparkling clean microwave you can feel confident is free of bacteria.

What natural cleaners can you use to clean a microwave?

A. You can use vinegar, water and citrus fruits like lemon or orange to clean the ceramic, glass and chrome on your microwave safely, leaving it sanitized and smelling fresh.

What are the best microwave cleaners to buy?

Top microwave cleaner

MiracleWipes for Microwaves and Cooktops

What you need to know: This microwave cleaner comes as wipes saturated in a pleasant-smelling cleaning solution.

What you’ll love: You get a decent bang for your buck with a 60-count container of wipes that provide excellent cleaning capabilities and a streak-free shine. The solution is designed to cut through grease and soften dirt and is safe for use on the inside surfaces of microwaves and glass and chrome components. Since these wipes are multi-surface, they can also be used on other appliances, like glass stovetops.

What you should consider: These microwave cleaner wipes loosen dirt but may require a little elbow grease to produce a sparkling clean surface. They can leave behind a soapy residue that water can remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microwave cleaner for money

MiracleSpray for Microwave and Cooktop

What you need to know: This microwave cleaner provides a streak-free clean with a non-toxic grease- and dirt-removing formula.

What you’ll love: The coriander and lime-scented spray is easy to use. Just squirt liberal amounts of the liquid onto microwave surfaces, let it sit and then wipe it clean.

What you should consider: This microwave cleaner can leave a milky residue on glass surfaces, including the microwave door.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

What you need to know: Use the Angry Mama microwave cleaner to loosen the dirt and grime from inside the microwave with non-toxic steam. It cuts down on the time it takes to wipe away dirt, clear odors and remove bacteria, leaving the microwave sparkling fresh.

What you’ll love: Angry Mama microwave cleaner is made of non-toxic polypropylene and can be easily cleaned using vinegar and water. The microwave cleaner uses vinegar and water as the cleaning agents for the interior of the microwave. Remove Angry Mama’s hair and fill the body with vinegar and water. Place the hair back on Angry Mama’s head, set the microwave to 5-7 minutes and watch as the steam explodes from the holes on her head, moistening the microwave’s interior and loosening grime for easy removal.

What you should consider: It may take more than one steaming to sufficiently soften and remove dirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

