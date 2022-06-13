Which Cats Vs. Pickles toy is best?

Cats Vs. Pickles burst onto the toy scene last year, winning the hearts of kids and adults alike. As their saying goes, “Cats are scared of pickles, but pickles just want love!” This funny idea is based on viral videos from social media that feature cats and their scared reactions to pickles. Cats Vs. Pickles has a YouTube channel that features animated and live action content. You can also play a free app game based on the concept. Whether you are Team Cat or Team Pickle, you can find the perfect toy. You’ll know they’re authentic by the heart icon made of a pickle and a cat on the back. If you are looking for a collection of cats and pickles that is colorful and huggable, then the Cats Vs. Pickles Collectible Bean 12-Pack is the one for you.

What to know before you buy a Cats Vs. Pickles toy

Cats Vs. Pickles toys come in several varieties, so you can choose your favorite size, material and design.

Beans

Beans are collectible, super-soft plushies that are stuffed with beans. They come in different patterns with names to match their personalities. There are multiple cats and a few rare pickles. Choose from cats like Bandit who looks like a raccoon, Sour Puss who resembles a lemon, Spaghetti Freddie who looks like a plate of spaghetti, Pup Cat who resembles a seal and Fitzgherkin the fancy pickle.They stand 4-inches tall by 3-inches wide, and are completely squishable.

Sizes

Cat and pickle plushies come in different sizes. Chonks have a weighted bottom and are 6-in tall and 4.5-in wide. Jumbos are 8.6-inches tall and 7-inches wide. The largest model, huggers, are 16.5-inches tall and 8-inches wide. Huggers are the perfect size to use as pillows.

Mystery figures

These figures are 3-inch tall plastic versions of your favorite plush cats and pickles. They are blind bag figures. They come with a removable display stand. With over 44 styles to collect and trade, the fun never ends.

What to look for in a quality Cats Vs. Pickles toy

Condos

Colorful and stackable, Cats Vs. Pickles condos make the perfect homes for your Beans. With interchangeable pieces, you can build your very own Cats Vs. Pickles Kitty City. Choose from the Pickle Shack, Taco Hut, Kitty Cakes Bakery and Deluxe Condo Set. Each set comes with an exclusive plush toy.

Playsets

The Cats Vs. Pickles cornhole game features three exclusive cats and three exclusive pickles which act as the beanbags in the game. The Cats Vs. Pickles Sweetshop is a role play set that comes with exclusive cat and pickle Beans and various sweets to serve to your friends.

Themed sets

From the Smarty collection to the Holiday pack, you can find themed sets of Cats Vs. Pickles Beans plushies. The Holiday collection has 12 winter and Christmas themed cats and pickles. Other varieties include Scary and Swimmy collections.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cats Vs. Pickles toy

Cats Vs. Pickles toys range from $7–$50 depending on the type of toy.

Cats Vs. Pickles toy FAQ

What are Cats Vs. Pickles plush toys made of?

A. Cats Vs. Pickles are made with cotton, plastic PP, POM beads and polyester fiber batting.

Are Cats Vs. Pickles toys washable?

A. According to the official website, you should spot clean them only. Do not put them in the washing machine.

What’s the best Cats Vs. Pickles toy to buy?

Top Cats Vs. Pickles toy

Cats Vs. Pickles Collectible Bean 12-Pack

What you need to know: This set for ages 3 and up includes 12 Cats Vs. Pickles Beans toys.

What you’ll love: These 4-inch beans feel great in your hands. This set features nine adorable and cuddly cats including Astro-Cat, Twinkle Starlight, Princess Pretty Paws and Taco Cat. It also has three zany pickles including Splat, Hot Sweats and Inky Earl.

What you should consider: Some people thought they were a bit expensive, but worth the money.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cats Vs. Pickles toy for the money

Cat Vs. Pickles Condo Kitty Cakes Bakery

What you need to know: This Kitty Cakes Bakery playset for ages 3 and up features an exclusive cat.

What you’ll love: The exclusive Beans cat, Scoops, comes with the Kitty Cakes Bakery, along with sweet mini food kitty cupcakes.

What you should consider: All of the condo playsets are the same price except for the Deluxe Condo Set, which is much more expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cats Vs. Pickles Triple Scoop Hugger

What you need to know: Snuggle up with this ice-cream themed 16.5-inch tall Hugger.

What you’ll love: Triple Scoop the Cat Hugger looks just like an ice cream sundae in a waffle cone. This cat has a pattern with a cone on the bottom filled with mint chocolate chip ice cream, topped with heart-shaped strawberries and whipped cream with sprinkles. Choose from Llama, Rainbow Cake, Taco Cat and Éclair cat varieties, and a Comet pickle option.

What you should consider: A handful of people thought it was smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

