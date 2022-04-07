Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
50°
Little Rock
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Politics
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Victory Over Violence
Black History Month
Traffic
Entertainment
Video Center
Good Day
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Meet the Team
BestReviews
About BestReviews
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Oklahoma mother to be removed from baby’s birth certificate …
Video
What’s happening this weekend in Little Rock? History, …
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with …
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy …
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LeBron James to miss Lakers’ final 2 games with ankle …
Top Stories
Mariners sign SS J.P. Crawford to 5-year contract
Top Stories
Judge, Yankees fail to agree to long-term contract
Boris Becker found guilty over bankruptcy, could …
Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar to start peace-themed …
Live Updates | Schwartzel posts 3 under at breezy …
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Remarkable Women
Donna Terrell’s Family Health
Recipes
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Ladders & Step Stools
Which ladder is best for cleaning your roof?
Top Ladders & Step Stools Headlines
Best telescoping ladder