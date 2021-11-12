Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
69°
Little Rock
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Politics
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Victory Over Violence
Black History Month
Traffic
Entertainment
Video Center
Good Day
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Meet the Team
BestReviews
About BestReviews
Newsletters & Alerts
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Biden waiving ethanol rule to help lower gas prices
Central AR celebrates eight women over 100 years …
Video
UCA cancels classes Tuesday after severe weather
What are ghost guns and why is Biden taking action
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Kwan delivers again, Rogers twins together
Top Stories
Twin win: Rogers gets save, brother loss as Pads …
Top Stories
Penguins’ Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check …
LEADING OFF: Kwan delivers again, Rogers twins together
Puerto Rico Olympian’s mother killed at home by stray …
Play-in-bound Wolves coach Finch signs multi-year …
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Remarkable Women
Donna Terrell’s Family Health
Recipes
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Percussion Instruments
Best Zildjian cymbals
Top Percussion Instruments Headlines
Best castanets
Best xylophone for kids
Best timpani mallets