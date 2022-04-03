Which office chair is best for back pain?

Sitting in an office chair at work may seem harmless, but by the end of the day, your back and neck may feel strained, achy, or painful. Trade in your outdated, uncomfortable chair for a new ergonomic desk chair, designed to keep your body in a natural, upright position. Not only are these chairs more comfortable, but they can also reduce back pain and improve posture.

Looking for a quality desk chair that will minimize back pain? These are some of the best, most supportive office chairs to increase comfort and reduce pain.

Best office chairs for back pain in 2021

Steelcase Gesture Chair

With adjustable seat depth, arm position and height, this office chair allows for ample customization, so you can personalize your setup. It also has a four-position recline feature and the chair’s seat and back work as a synchronized system to move with your body. It also ships fully assembled, so you can use it right away.

Serta Hannah Office Chair

This desk chair boasts a contoured seat with targeted lumbar support to reduce back pain. Its soft microfiber upholstery and padded armrests and headrest add a cozy feel. The pneumatic seat-height lift and adjustable tilt feature help you get your positioning just right.

Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair

Made with recycled materials, this office chair offers adjustable sacral/lumbar support with two individual pads that flex and adjust to fit the curve of your spine. Its arms are also fully adjustable, and the seat angle adjustment feature allows for a neutral or engaged position.

Modway Articulate Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

This office chair provides significant ergonomic support with a passive lumbar support feature and a well-padded, contoured seat cushion. It offers 360 degree swivel action and an easy-to-use one-touch height adjustment. It can also support up to 330 pounds and is available in multiple colors.

Flash Furniture Mid-Back Mesh Swivel Task Chair

With several features to maximize your comfort, this is one of the highest quality, affordable office chairs for back pain on the list. It provides built-in lumbar support and adjustable height to reduce back strain. The chair back is also made of flexible, breathable mesh to keep you cool.

NOUHAUS Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair

This top of the line office chair offers a 3D adjustable armrest and lumbar system to maximize your comfort and productivity. It also has a five-point base to provide substantial strength and stability. Its blade wheels also let you move smoothly over hard surfaces.

Ergohuman High Back Swivel Chair with Headrest

This office chair provides a synchro-tilt feature and an adjustable seat depth to promote proper posture. It also provides a three-position tilt-lock and pneumatic seat height adjustment.

Oline ErgoPro Ergonomic Office Chair

This desk chair is specifically designed to offer effective support for your back. The headrest, armrests, height and knee tilt are all adjustable. Thanks to the tilting action, you can easily recline from 90 to 135 degrees.

La-Z-Boy Trafford Big and Tall Executive Office Chair

This classic office chair has memory foam cushioning to provide luxurious support. It also has specialized lumbar cushions that pivot as you move to help reduce back strain. This model also features stylish brown bonded leather upholstery and dark wood accents.

Donext Ergonomic Office Chair

With its curved back and ergonomic lumbar support, this office chair will be the difference maker in your work day. It evenly distributes your weight to ensure proper posture. The breathable mesh back also keeps you cool in warmer temperatures.

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair

This chair’s ergonomic backrest is adjustable to reduce back strain and increase comfort. Its seat is also made of high-density foam that provides optimal support for your hip and thighs. The large, curved headrest also helps prevent head or neck pain.

NEO Chair Mesh Office Chair with Ergonomic Back Lumbar Support

If you’re on a budget, this is one of the best value ergonomic desk chairs. It has extra lumbar support and curves along the waistline to ensure that you’re in the proper sitting position. It can hold up to 270 pounds and features dual-wheel casters for easy movement.

ErgoMax Ergonomic Adjustable Executive Office Swivel Chair

This comfortable desk chair is fully customizable, allowing you to personalize it to your exact specifications. It offers built-in lumbar support and an adjustable headrest and armrests to suit nearly any body type. With durable nylon material and a cast aluminum powder-coated frame, it’s built to last for years.

BestOffice Ergonomic Office Chair

If you’re looking for a great value, this affordable desk chair is an excellent option for anyone with back pain. It features high-density sponge cushioning and lumbar support to take the pressure off your back. You can even put it together in 15 minutes or less.

XUER Ergonomics Office Chair

This office chair stands out for its multi-dimensional free rotating headrest that helps keep your spine aligned. It also has a thick seat cushion with a W-shape design to relieve pressure on the thighs when sitting. It can hold up to 330 pounds and has a tilt function that locks for greater comfort.

