Is the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven worth buying?

Cooking pizza at home can be challenging. Unless you use an appliance that delivers high temperatures and cooks evenly, the results can be unimpressive. That’s where the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven comes in.

The manufacturer claims that this outdoor pizza oven is easy to use, heats up quickly and achieves high cook temperatures that create outstanding stone-baked results. The company also says you can transport the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven easily. We decided to have a tester analyze this product’s features and functions.

Testing the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

We want our readers to understand how products operate, how they are beneficial and if they live up to manufacturer claims, so our testers analyze products in real-world settings. Our tester used the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven just like our readers would, including setup, operation and tasting the pizza prepared in it to determine if it’s a worthwhile investment.

What is the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven?

The Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven is a gas-powered oven that’s designed to be used outdoors. It boasts durable construction and well-made components, including a pizza stone and pizza peel. The oven is straightforward to set up and connects to a portable propane tank, making it versatile to use in various outdoor settings. The built-in ignition that produces instant flames and insulated steel construction that locks in heat allow it to achieve high cooking temperatures of up to 950 degrees in about 15 minutes.

Once heated, the Ooni Koda 12 cooks Neapolitan-style pizza in about 60 seconds with stone-baked results. Thanks to the high cooking temperatures, it makes pizza with a crispy crust and perfectly baked toppings. The dial control allows you to adjust the temperature for precise results. This compact outdoor oven can also be used to prepare other foods such as vegetables and meat.

Although Ooni Koda also makes a 16-inch model, the compact 12-inch model is less than 30 pounds, which makes it highly portable. It’s ideal for pizzas that are around 10 inches in size and is suitable for most pizza lovers’ needs. Cleanup is easy once you’re finished cooking.

Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven price and where to buy

You can purchase the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven can from Ooni and Amazon. Regardless of the merchant, you can expect to pay $399.

How to use the Ooni Koda Pizza Oven

When we tested the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven, we first chose an outdoor spot, removed it from the packaging, unfolded the legs and placed the pizza stone in the oven. We noticed that the stone fits tightly, but it’s easier to insert than it is to remove.

Next, we connected the oven to a propane tank via the included fuel line. This was a simple process. We turned on the ignition, which occasionally takes a few attempts to light. However, this is also easy to do.

The unit reaches temperatures of up to 950 degrees in about 15 minutes. We noted that the oven cooked well when set around 800 degrees and cooks a pizza in about 60 seconds. Due to the high temperatures produced by the oven, we were concerned about the crust of the pizza catching fire. We didn’t encounter this issue but realized that in case of a fire, the pizza should be removed and the fuel disconnected to allow the fire to burn out.

During the cooking process, it’s simple to turn the pizza with the included pizza peel. If need be, the peel can be used to remove the pizza and turn it before placing it back into the oven to finish baking.

As for cleanup, the most challenging part is removing cheese from the peel. The oven itself is simple to clean. Any burned-on food can be removed from the pizza stone with the peel.

Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven benefits

The Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven stands out from ranges and toaster ovens by baking pizza in seconds with the flavor, crunch and perfectly roasted toppings that are typical of stone-baked results. Because it’s made for outdoor use, it’s a worthwhile investment for any home cook who loves to prepare recipes in their backyards. Additionally, the compact design and easy operation and cleanup make it a small appliance suitable for outdoor entertainment away from home. Although it’s somewhat expensive, its impressive performance and solid build justify the cost.

Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven drawbacks

Overall, the Ooni Koda 12 is an impressive oven that bakes terrific pizza when used properly. We noticed a few issues, which aren’t major but can affect results.

In comparison with the larger Ooni Koda 16 model, which features burners on the back and sides, the Ooni Koda 12 only has one burner positioned at the back of the unit. This makes the 12 model slightly less powerful than its larger cousin.

Because the oven works with high cooking temperatures, there’s a bit of trial and error for novice users to achieve perfect results. Adjusting the temperature knob and monitoring pizza during cooking can help.

Another quirk we noticed is that the gas control knob is located in an awkward area at the back of the unit. Although somewhat frustrating, it isn’t a deal-breaker.

Should you get the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven?

Anyone who loves to experiment with different pizza recipes or enjoys trying new gadgets for outside cooking will appreciate all that the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven has to offer. It’s a must-have for avid pizza fans, and it’s satisfying to try various types of dough and toppings and tweak the oven settings and cook times to achieve your desired results.

