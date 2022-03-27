Which dog puffer jackets are best?

Dogs may come with their own fur coat, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also get chilly in cold weather. This is especially true for dogs with short fur or a thin coat that may not be well suited to living in cold environments.

Just like the human kind, dog puffer jackets are a great choice for canines because they combine durability, warmth and comfort. They can look quite stylish too, as evidenced by the Kurgo Loft Jacket, which comes in more than a dozen colors and patterns. It is even reversible so you get some variety in your dog’s outfits.

What to know before you buy a dog puffer jacket

Materials

The material of a dog puffer jacket will affect both its durability and how well it can keep your furry friend warm. For exteriors, polyester is a common choice because it is tough, has good water- and wind-resistance and is highly stain-resistant. Nylon, preferably ripstop nylon, is even stronger than polyester and shares many of the same properties regarding water-, wind- and stain-resistance.

If choosing a jacket with a different material on the inside, fleece, sherpa and cotton are all good options. The first two are very warm, making them a better choice for very cold climates, while the last breathes well and is better for mild climates.

Size

If you have never purchased any clothing for your dog before, finding the proper size can be difficult. This is partly because sizing can vary greatly from brand to brand, but also partly because many people don’t know how to determine what size their dog is. It is best not to just go by weight, as there is too much room for error this way. Instead, pull out a tape measure and actually measure your dog.

To do this, you’ll need to take three measurements. Check the circumference of your dog’s chest at the widest point and their lower neck. Then measure the length of their back from the base of their neck to the base of their tail. After doing so, you’ll have all the information you need to pick out a puffer jacket that fits your dog well.

Features to look for in a quality dog puffer jacket

Liner

Some dog puffer jackets have the same material on the inside as the outside. If looking for something a bit more comfortable or that offers a bit more warmth, consider choosing one that features a plush liner of some kind. Fleece and sherpa materials are very popular.

Hood

Dog puffer jackets are available with and without hoods. Hoods can add an extra element of cuteness, especially those with a faux fur trim, however you should be realistic about how well these will work. More than likely, the hood won’t stay up and will do little to offer your dog extra warmth.

Closure

Dog puffer jackets make use of different kinds of closures, some of which are significantly easier to use than others. Buttons may be cute, but they can be difficult to fasten underneath a dog’s belly, especially ones that squirm a lot. They should only be a consideration for dogs that are easy to work with. Zippers can be easier to fasten and there is no doubt they offer a secure closure, but they should be avoided on dog breeds with long fur since they can get caught up in it. This leaves Velcro and snap-button closures as the best option for the majority of dog owners.

Leash hole

It is recommended to keep your dog on a leash anytime you are out in public with them. With that in mind, it makes sense to choose a dog puffer jacket that features a leash hole. This is most important for hooded puffer jackets, which will cover the neck entirely, and for dogs that have the leash attached to a harness rather than a collar.

Reflective accents

If you expect your dog will be wearing the puffer jacket during nighttime walks, choosing one with reflective accents is a smart idea. These will make it easier for motorists to see your four-legged family member at night and increase their safety.

Reversible

Reversible puffers have a different color on each side, essentially giving you two jackets for the price of one.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog puffer jacket

Most people can find a quality puffer jacket for their dog for between $15-$50.

Dog puffer jacket FAQ

Do dogs really need jackets to stay warm in cold weather?

A. Generally speaking, dogs with short fur or thinner coats are more likely to get chilly in cold climates than those with long fur or thick coats. It is also dependent on the individual dog though. Just like people, some dogs get colder than others. If you have ever noticed your dog shivering, trying to burrow under blankets or constantly trying to sit close to a heat source, these are all indications they may be cold.

How do I clean my dog’s puffer jacket?

A. Just like with human clothes, dog puffer jackets should come with care instructions, either on the tag or in a little pamphlet. Often, they can be machine washed and some can even be dried on a gentle setting.

What is the best dog puffer jacket to buy?

Top dog puffer jacket

Kurgo Loft Jacket

What you need to know: This stylish, reversible option has a durable, water-resistant build and is very effective at keeping dogs warm on those extra-chilly winter days.

What you’ll love: It is essentially two jackets in one and comes in more colors and designs than most others.

What you should consider: There is a big difference between sizes, which can make it difficult to find a well-fitting option for some dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top dog puffer jacket for the money

Lesypet Dog Warm Winter Coat

What you need to know: Perhaps one of the cutest options available, this jacket will have your furry friend looking like a little Eskimo.

What you’ll love: The snap-button closure is relatively easy to fasten and more stylish than Velcro. Also, the padded cotton fill offers a good amount of insulation.

What you should consider: It is only available in sizes for small dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Gooby Padded Vest Dog Jacket

What you need to know: Both heavily insulated and easy to fasten, this jacket is one of the best choices for squirmy dogs that need a lot of extra warmth.

What you’ll love: The zipper runs down the back instead of the belly, so it is very convenient to access. Also, it features a sturdy, reinforced leash-attachment point, eliminating the need for your dog to also wear a harness, which could potentially cause chafing.

What you should consider: The exterior material isn’t as durable as some would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.