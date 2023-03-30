Help your older or disabled dog get around with these wheelchairs and bike trailers

It’s sad to watch a beloved dog struggle with mobility issues, but owners of pets with such problems have options. Dog wheelchairs and bicyle trailers can give dogs that can’t get around like they used a chance to enjoy activities with their owners once again. The best option for your special best friend will depend on their needs and size as well as your goals for their mobility.

In this article: HobeyHove Adjustable Dog Wheelchair, Walkin’ Wheels Dog Wheelchair and Schwinn Rascal Bike Pet Trailer

Dog wheelchairs vs. dog bike trailers

While both dog wheelchairs and dog bike trailers are designed to promote pet mobility, they work in different ways.

Constructed of a lightweight, adjustable metal frame, a wheelchair is made to be worn by a dog to compensate for an injury or illness that limits mobility. Arthritis, amputations, hip dysplasia, paralysis, and neurological conditions are some of the issues that can prevent a dog from walking on its own. These issues can occur in a dog’s front or back legs or both, so front, rear, and full support wheelchairs are available.

Dogs with these issues can also benefit from hitching a ride in a bicycle trailer. Also ideal for senior dogs, this device features a lightweight frame, but is designed for a dog to ride in while it’s being pulled by a bicycle. What’s more, some models convert to a stroller, making them versatile for use on rides or walks. Most trailers offer safety features such as brakes and protective covers, and have mesh windows for breathability.

Regardless of which mobility device is best for your furry friend, each one is available in a choice of sizes to accommodate small to large breeds.

Best dog wheelchairs

Best Friend Mobility Dog Wheelchair

This dog wheelchair stands out for offering numerous useful features, including a durable build, easy-to-adjust frame, and an excellent fit. It’s available in numerous sizes for small, medium, and large dogs.

HobeyHove Adjustable Dog Wheelchair

Lightweight and easy to adjust, this wheelchair comes in a choice of five sizes. It’s a sturdy option that is available at a reasonable price point, making it a good choice for pet owners on a budget.

Walkin’ Wheels Dog Wheelchair

If you have a large dog, chances are you’ll find a wheelchair in the perfect size from Walkin’ Wheels. Each model is lightweight and easy to adjust thanks to the patented design. It’s available for dogs weighing up to 180 pounds.

QingYi Dog Wheelchair

Easy to adjust in several ways, this wheelchair promotes optimal comfort and movement as your dog learns to walk with the device. It comes in sizes that are ideal for small dogs.

Best dog bicycle trailers

Schwinn Rascal Bike Pet Trailer

Made by one of the top manufacturers of bikes, this bicycle trailer features a sturdy build that can fit dogs weighing up to 50 pounds. It’s also available in a size to accommodate larger dogs weighing as much as 100 pounds. This trailer is surprisingly affordable and comes in several fun colors.

Aosom Elite Jr. Dog Bicycle Trailer

If you are looking for a bike trailer that can also be used as a stroller, this convertible model is the one to choose. You can use it to take your dog for a walk when you aren’t off on adventures on your bike. It’s both durable and affordable, too.

Best Choice Products Dog Bike Trailer

When it comes to safety features, this bike trailer doesn’t skimp. A protective cover, security leash, hand and safety brakes, a safety flag, and reflectors all provide peace of mind while you and your best friend are enjoying rides together.

Retrospec Rover Waggin’ Pet Bike Trailer

Ideal for small and medium pooches, this bike trailer is easy to assemble and is compatible with most bikes. It boasts a design that’s simple to fold for storage, so it won’t take up a lot of space in your home or garage.

