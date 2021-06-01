Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Simone Biles among U.S. gymnasts headlining Gold Over America Tour event at Simmons Bank Arena
Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly striking employee
Mercy raising starting pay to $15 for all employees
US to automatically wipe out over $5.8B in student loan debt
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Raiders, Rams end joint practice early after prolonged fight
Top Stories
Alabama’s Young embraces expectations, says not distractions
Cabrera stuck at 499; Angels rally to beat Tigers 13-10
Medvedev advances to Western & Southern Open quarterfinals
AP source: NHL top draft pick, Power, returning to Michigan
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Toys
The best automatic ball launcher for dogs
Best dog toys for separation anxiety
Best dog rope toys
Kong dog toys vs. Nylabone dog toys
Best chew toys for dogs
More Toys Headlines
14 pet gadgets for your spoiled cat or dog
Hog Schedule Scorestream