Which exercise bike to lose weight is best?

Exercise bikes can help you reach all of your exercise and fitness goals, while saving time, money and energy. There are several different types of exercise bikes, including upright bikes, recumbent bikes and spinning bikes. If you are hunting for an exercise bike to lose weight, the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike is a top-notch choice.

What to know before you buy an exercise bike

Types

The most common types of exercise bikes to lose weight include recumbent exercise bikes, upright exercise bikes and spinning exercise bikes. Recumbent exercise bikes have reclined seats and backs, so they are more comfortable than other kinds of exercise bikes, especially for people with lower back pain or for longer workouts.

Upright exercise bikes are standard stationary bikes, where the cyclists sit in an upright position rather than crouched forward. Spinning bikes give you a similar experience to riding a traditional road bike, where you crouch forward.

Heart-rate monitor

Almost all exercise bikes come with heart-rate monitors, since you need to watch your heart rate during your cardiovascular workout to make sure you’re elevating it. If you have a detailed workout plan, you might also know the specific heart rate you want to reach during your workout to achieve your fitness goals.

Display

Most exercise bikes to lose weight have LCD displays. These displays show measurements, like the amount of time you’ve been pedaling, the distance you’ve traveled, your speed and your heart rate. You should find a bike with a clear and intuitive display that’s simple to use.

What to look for in a quality exercise bike to lose weight

Resistance

Look at the number of resistance levels your exercise bike has. Some basic models only have a few resistance levels, while gym-quality exercise bikes have about 20 resistance levels on average.

Programs

High-end exercise bikes feature pre-set workout programs to help you reach your fitness goals.

Height adjustability

Most exercise bikes have adjustable seats, but these bikes also have a suggested height range, typically for those between 5 feet 3 inches tall and 6 feet 3 inches tall.

How much you can expect to spend on an exercise bike to lose weight

The price of your exercise bike to lose weight depends on the type of bike and the quality. For example, basic recumbent exercise bikes cost about $130-$150, while high-end recumbent exercise bikes go for more than $500. Spinning bikes go for $120-$150 for basic models and $350-$400 for high-end models. Upright exercise bikes cost about $70-$120 for basic models and $350-$400 for high-end models.

Exercise bike to lose weight FAQ

Which type of exercise bike is best if you’re recovering from an injury?

A. You should speak to your physician before starting a workout routine following an injury. Recumbent exercise bikes are the most comfortable and require cyclists to use fewer muscles, so they are usually the best exercise bike to ride during the recovery process.

Can you use a separate heart-rate monitor when using an exercise bike to lose weight?

A. If your exercise bike either has a low-quality heart-rate monitor or no heart-rate monitor, you can use a separate heart-rate monitor to get an accurate heart-rate reading during your exercise routine. Keep in mind that your heart rate will not show up on the LCD display of your exercise bike.

Can cycling be your only kind of exercise to lose weight?

A. Cycling is a type of cardiovascular exercise, which is important for both weight loss and your overall health. But you can also add some strength training to your workout routine to keep your body healthy. Strength training exercises include pilates and yoga. You can also consider using dumbbells while you ride your bike.

What’s the best exercise bike to lose weight to buy?

Top exercise bike to lose weight

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike

What you need to know: This exercise bike to lose weight from NordicTrack is perfect for experts with a smart touchscreen and iFit technology. It also features Bluetooth connectivity.

What you’ll love: This stellar NordicTrack exercise bike features a CoolAire fan to keep you cool and comfortable and an automatic trainer control that adjusts the resistance as you ride for a more realistic and dynamic cycling experience.

What you should consider: The studio classes that come with this exercise bike are as high-quality as Peloton classes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top exercise bike to lose weight for the money

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike

What you need to know: This inexpensive exercise bike is perfect for beginners with a clear-cut design.

What you’ll love: This Marcy exercise bike has eight levels of resistance and a built-in screen that shows simple-to-read data, including calories burned, distance, speed and time. The seat also adjusts to various heights.

What you should consider: The seat on this exercise bike can move, but it’s hard to adjust regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike

What you need to know: This gym-quality exercise bike from Schwinn comes with effective workout routines and amazing features.

What you’ll love: This Schwinn exercise bike offers a gym-quality experience and a twin LCD display with over 29 advanced settings for tracking your health metrics and monitoring your workouts.

What you should consider: This exercise bike weighs more than 100 pounds, so you won’t want to move the bike very often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

