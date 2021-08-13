Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Police: Body found in Benton believed to be missing person
COVID SCHOOL TRACKER: Where does your school district rank amongst community transmission?
AR Attorney General to appeal judge’s decision that allows mask mandates in the state
Last day to enroll in Affordable Care Act approaching fast
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Mayfair shots 8-under 62, leads Weir by stroke in Calgary
Top Stories
Competitive advantage? BYU’s NIL deal could test limits
With DeRozan and Ball, Bulls eye jump in Eastern Conference
Indianapolis in action: IndyCar, NASCAR tripleheader weekend
Ariya Jutanugarn takes lead at windy Women’s Scottish Open
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Golf
Best golf club bag
Hog Schedule Scorestream