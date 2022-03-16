Which golf bag is best?

Golf requires a large amount of gear to play efficiently. You need multiple clubs, golf balls, tees, a spare glove, some tokens, etc, etc. You can’t carry it all by hand. You could hire a caddy, but they can’t carry it all either. The best solution is to buy a golf bag. And maybe hire a caddy too.

The best golf bag is the Sun Mountain 2022 4.5LS 14-Way Divided Golf Bag. It has 14 full-length dividers to keep a full set of clubs separate from each other.

What to know before you buy a golf bag

Golf bag types

There are five types of golf bags: carry, stand, cart, staff and travel.

Carry bags are the most basic. They have few pockets and limited, if any, club dividers. They tend to be made of lesser materials to save money. However, they are exceptionally light — as light as two pounds — and have good-quality straps.

bags are the most basic. They have few pockets and limited, if any, club dividers. They tend to be made of lesser materials to save money. However, they are exceptionally light — as light as two pounds — and have good-quality straps. Stand bags essentially take a carry bag and upgrade it. The name is derived from metal legs that extend out to keep the bag standing upright. They usually have more pockets. They also have more and improved club dividers. Their weight is higher, usually around five pounds, but they have better straps to help comfortably carry them.

bags essentially take a carry bag and upgrade it. The name is derived from metal legs that extend out to keep the bag standing upright. They usually have more pockets. They also have more and improved club dividers. Their weight is higher, usually around five pounds, but they have better straps to help comfortably carry them. Cart bags are, once again, an upgrade from the previous type. While they usually lack the legs of a stand bag, they make up for it with a rubber bottom designed to firmly rest inside a golf cart. They have more, and better, pockets and club dividers. They’re heavier at roughly seven pounds and usually lack straps — other than a handle to carry them from car to cart.

bags are, once again, an upgrade from the previous type. While they usually lack the legs of a stand bag, they make up for it with a rubber bottom designed to firmly rest inside a golf cart. They have more, and better, pockets and club dividers. They’re heavier at roughly seven pounds and usually lack straps — other than a handle to carry them from car to cart. Staff bags are the best in every way. They’re made of better materials and have as many pockets and dividers as possible. They also weigh at least 10 pounds, though frequently more. They’re meant for use by true professionals — though it’s the caddy that handles them.

bags are the best in every way. They’re made of better materials and have as many pockets and dividers as possible. They also weigh at least 10 pounds, though frequently more. They’re meant for use by true professionals — though it’s the caddy that handles them. Travel bags make it in on a technicality. They’re designed to slip over golf bags for long-term, long-distance travel. They’re well padded with good-quality straps.

Dividers

Dividers are what keep your clubs organized. The best dividers extend the full length of the body of the bag to prevent any type of knocking. Most golf bags have anywhere from six-15 dividers.

What to look for in a quality golf bag

Straps

Even if you immediately stick your golf bag in the back of the cart, you still need to carry it from your car. Look for straps that are padded and adjustable. If you plan to walk the length of the course, look for backpack-style straps.

Pockets

Golf requires a surprising amount of little pieces, like golf tees, markers and balls. Unless you want them all jumbled around each other, you’ll want a golf bag with enough pockets to keep everything organized. Most bags have at least two or three but the best have up to 10. Some pockets have special features, like being insulated for a water bottle.

How much you can expect to spend on a golf bag

You can find a basic golf bag suited for visiting a range for less than $100, but bags for nine to 18 holes run $100-$200. High-grade bags start at $200 and can cost as much as $1,000.

Golf bag FAQ

Is there a difference between men’s and women’s golf bags?

A. Yes, though they’re mostly minimal differences. The majority of women’s bags are slightly lighter and smaller than men’s bags. They also tend to have more pockets than men’s bags and are available in a wider range of designs — especially more colorful ones.

How do I maintain a golf bag?

A. Maintaining your golf bag is a mixture of caring for your clubs as well as the bag. Before stashing any clubs, make sure they are dry and cleaned of all debris. Having a golf towel or two on hand is perfect for this. To clean stains off your bag, wipe away at them with a cloth soaked in water and dish soap until gone; then dry the spots with a second cloth. If the bag becomes waterlogged, whether from rain or dropping it in a water hazard, empty it and dry its surface as much as possible with towels; then stuff it with more towels and let it dry. Finally, store your bag in a temperature-controlled location away from the sun.

What’s the best golf bag to buy?

Top golf bag

Sun Mountain 2022 4.5LS 14-Way Divided Stand Golf Bag

What you need to know: This premium pick keeps your clubs safe and sound.

What you’ll love: It has 14 full-length dividers to prevent clubs from knocking about, nine pockets and a cart-compatible bottom. It’s three feet high, 10.5 inches wide at the mouth and weighs 5.5 pounds. It’s available in 10 colors.

What you should consider: Some consumers felt this bag was unsteady on its feet, especially on hard surfaces you may find at a range. Its water resistance is also limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top golf bag for the money

TaylorMade Select Plus Stand Golf Bag

What you need to know: This bag has plenty to love at a reduced price.

What you’ll love: It has seven club dividers and a cart-compatible bottom. It has six pockets, all of which are water-resistant. It is available in seven colors and stands three feet tall with a 13-inch mouth and weighs five pounds. The straps are fully adjustable and padded.

What you should consider: The straps can be difficult to remove. There are also some quality concerns with bags ordered through Amazon, especially with mismatching colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Callaway 2022 Fairway 14 Stand Golf Bag

What you need to know: This is another excellent premium choice from a well-respected brand.

What you’ll love: It has 14 full-length club dividers and a cart-compatible bottom. It has nine pockets including a cell phone sleeve, insulated water bottle pouch and a soft-lined waterproof valuables pocket. It also has a hidden rain hood and is available in more than 10 designs.

What you should consider: Older models don’t have full-length dividers — be cautious when shopping so as not to order a 2021 or earlier model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Callaway and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.