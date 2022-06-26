Which oil mister is best?

For many people, the thought of spraying oil doesn’t go past an aerosol can for greasing baking sheets, but there are many culinary occasions in which a spritz of oil makes a massive difference. Whether coating a grill during a cookout, dressing a salad or greasing a pan for clean release, having an oil mister provides a one-stop upgrade to your kitchen set. Learning how to find and use the best oil mister for you is often less straightforward, but this top pick from Delta won’t lead you astray.

What to know before you buy an oil mister

Reducing oil use

If you want to cut back on your oil intake or save money on how much oil you use, an oil mister can definitely help. Because of the control that comes with the mist, you can get oil spread evenly across dishes and surfaces without pouring or spreading by hand, which reduces the amount of oil you consume over time. For more detailed information, check out this full article from BestReviews.

Preventing food sticking

The most obvious use of an oil mister is greasing pans. Whether you’re baking, roasting, grilling or frying food, spraying the pan with oil will prevent sticking and breaking without adding too much extra oil into your dish.

Finishing dishes

A spritz of olive oil or vinegar can be the perfect finishing touch on top of a delicious salad or a juicy salmon without the need for basting or tossing. A light mist from an oil mister also gives added moisture so that your seasonings will stick to your food.

What to look for in a quality oil mister

Trigger vs. pump

There are two main mechanisms that oil misters use: triggers and pumps. Pumps, which are the most common, work like a typical cooking spray that you press with one finger. Trigger mechanisms, on the other hand, work by pulling the trigger toward yourself with one or two fingers, like a typical household cleaning spray bottle. Trigger mechanisms tend to be more durable and produce a more even coat, but they are typically pricier.

Material

The most common materials for oil misters are plastic, glass and stainless steel. Each has benefits and disadvantages.

Plastic is cheaper and easier to produce than other options and is shatterproof. Plastic can crack, however, and some users avoid it because it can be hard to fully remove grease residue or for environmental reasons.

Glass is nonporous, meaning it won’t absorb the flavor or grease from the oil, which helps when switching between different oils. Glass is more fragile, however, and may shatter when dropped with enough force.

Stainless steel doesn’t shatter or crack, making it the most durable. It also maintains temperature without being affected by light. The downside to stainless steel is it can smudge easily and is not clear, so it can be hard to tell when the oil is running out.

Capacity

You want your oil mister to hold the right amount of oil for how much you will be using it. If you plan to use it daily or almost daily, you’ll want a high-capacity mister, so you don’t have to refill it too often. If you’ll be using your mister infrequently, opt for a space-saving model with a smaller capacity so you can use up the oil before the bottle needs cleaning.

Spray type

It is important to remember that some oil misters will emit more of a stream of oil than an actual mist. If that even coating mist is a priority for you, pay attention to the description when choosing a product.

How much you can expect to spend on an oil mister

Overall, you can expect to pay between $10-$30 on an oil mister. Cheaper models can be found below $10, but they typically wear out or malfunction after a shorter amount of time than others. Mid-range misters cost between $10-$15, which are decent, easy to use and inexpensive. For $15-$25, you’ll find high-end misters with large capacities and full mists.

Oil mister FAQ

Can I use my oil mister for other liquids?

A. Oil misters are designed for oil, which is viscous, so thinner liquids don’t work as well. However, many misters handle vinegar, wine and other liquids quite well. Check the product information on your particular oil mister to see if it’s recommended for use with other liquids.

How often should I clean my oil mister?

A. A good rule of thumb is to clean your mister every time you go to refill it. If you don’t refill it often, six to eight weeks is a safe window for cleaning. If you don’t clean it regularly, it could get clogged or the oil may start to spoil.

Are oil misters dishwasher safe?

A. This will generally depend on your particular model. Handwashing is usually safer, but some mister bottles do well in dishwashers. Those that say they’re dishwasher safe usually refer only to the bottle portion, not the spray mechanism itself.

What’s the best oil mister to buy?

Top oil mister

Delta Evo Oil Sprayer Bottle

What you need to know: This large capacity oil sprayer is easy to use and consistent, ideal for families or large households.

What you’ll love: This stainless steel bottle protects your oil from light and holds up to 16 ounces of oil. Pump free, consistent and usable with a variety of oils, this is a great all-around pick.

What you should consider: The mist trigger mechanism can take some getting used to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top oil mister for the money

Chaungsixx Olive Oil Sprayer

What you need to know: This glass oil mister has the essentials at a budget-friendly price.

What you’ll love: Easy to pump and straightforward, this mister dispenses just the right amount of mist for a perfect salad. It can be used with oils, vinegars and wines.

What you should consider: Because the bottle is glass, dropping it may cause it to shatter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chefvantage Premium Olive Oil Mister

What you need to know: This minimalistic oil mister provides a clog-free spray without needing a lot of pumping and will look nice resting on the counter.

What you’ll love: Available in a variety of colors, this mister delivers a fine spray after only being primed. It is easy to refill, has a lovely design and comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s guarantee.

What you should consider: Read the instructions carefully to ensure proper usage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Collette Bliss writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.