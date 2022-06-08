Which Thanos action figure is best?

Thanos is the ultimate supervillain in the Marvel Comics universe. His disdain for the Avengers and the people of Earth have made him one of the scariest figures in comic book history. He’s also a part of the most popular Marvel storyline ever, which saw him finding all six Infinity Stones in the Gauntlet and attempting to take over the planet. Thanos has become particularly popular since the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought him into the mix with the Infinity Saga, a nearly decades long series of films which centered around the Infinity Stones.

Thanos has become a very popular action figure along with the Avengers and other Marvel characters. The best Thanos action figure is the Infinity Gauntlet Thanos from Hasbro which harkens back to the original comic book version of this evil villain.

What to know before you buy a Thanos action figure

Thanos’ origin

Thanos was born on Titan, a moon that revolves around the planet Saturn. In Marvel Comics lore, he was the son of two members of the Eternals, a race of people who live on Earth, but were gifted superhuman powers. Although he was an Eternal, he was born with a gene that made him appear like his people’s enemy race, the Deviants. Thanos resents his affiliation with the Eternals and vows to take control of his home planet, as well as Earth. The series of events that follow are some of the most compelling comic book story arcs ever made.

Infinity Gauntlet

The Infinity Gauntlet is a set of gloves that Thanos wears that bring him immense power. Their strength comes from the Infinity Stones, which are six different-colored polished gems that were created by the Big Bang, which kickstarted our real-life universe. In true Thanos fashion, he forced a race of Dwarves to create the Gauntlet to hold all the stones he wished to acquire. That is before destroying them completely. From there, he set off around the MCU to clash with whomever possessed the next stone.

Comics suit vs. movies suit

Thanos was originally published in 1973 in an issue of Iron Man. His original design was less threatening, although he was still inherently evil. Back then, he wore a bright blue suit with a large gold collar. Nowadays, his suit is darker in color, using a deep gray/blue base with shiny gold highlights and accent pieces. Thanos has also gotten bigger over the years, so his suit is less of a focus compared to his truly immense size.

What to look for in a quality Thanos action figure

Titan Hero Power FX

The Titan Hero series is a collection of Marvel superhero action figures from Hasbro. They are more interactive than traditional toys, because they come with sound effects and launchers that shoot projectiles. Some figures are compatible with these accessories, but they aren’t included in some action figure boxes. The Titan Hero Thanos action figure is one example that doesn’t come with any of these accessories. However, if you purchase a separate Titan Hero Power FX figure, you can attach them to Thanos for a more interactive experience.

Super Hero Mashers

This is another collection of Hasbro and Marvel toys that is interactive. These toys are called Super Hero Mashers and they have completely detachable body pieces. In fact, they require assembly when you first open the box. Think of them like an action figure puzzle. Each arm, leg and head can be removed and reattached to a different character. If you want Iron Man’s head on Thor’s body, you can do that with the Super Hero Mashers collection.

Infinity Stones

At this point, you know the sheer power that the Infinity Gauntlet brings. But ultimately, the gloves themselves are useless without the stones attached. Therefore, if you’re looking for the best-quality Thanos figure, be sure to get one that includes the Infinity Stones attached to his gloves. This will ensure you get Thanos in his most powerful form. The stones are blue, green, yellow, purple, red and amber. They are easy to notice as they sit on the knuckles of his gold Infinity Gauntlet gloves.

How much you can expect to spend on a Thanos action figure

Thanos action figures cost between $30-$50.

Thanos action figure FAQ

Are Thanos action figures bigger than the other Avengers?

A. Most Thanos action figures are taller than the other Avengers superheroes. In both the original comics and the Marvel films, Thanos is anywhere from 6-feet 7-inches tall upwards to 8-feet 3-inches tall. Therefore, most action figures reflect this height difference.

What’s the most expensive Thanos action figure?

A. The most expensive Thanos action figure is the Sixth Scale Figure from Hot Toys. This movie-quality toy features incredible muscle and facial details and stands an impressive 16 inches tall. It costs $375.

What’s the best Thanos action figure to buy?

Top Thanos action figure

The Infinity Gauntlet Thanos Action Figure

What you need to know: This is a high quality Thanos action figure that comes with a full set of accessories and swappable pieces.

What you’ll love: Thanos is wearing his original comic book suit in this figure which is a bright blue base with a large gold collar and highlights. He has a standard set of fists that he wears or you can swap them out for the Infinity Gauntlet gloves. There’s even a separate head that can be put on which shows Thanos as an older man with a long white bird and a crown on his head.

What you should consider: This figure stands 9-inches tall which is a few inches taller than other Marvel Legends figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Thanos action figure for the money

Avengers Endgame Thanos Action Figure

What you need to know: If you want the updated version of Thanos from the MCU, then this is the action figure for you.

What you’ll love: Thanos is fully decked out in his gold armor from the “Avengers Endgame” film. He wears a mean look on his face, which is surrounded by his gold helmet. All of the Infinity Stones are attached to his gloves, making him the most powerful villain on Earth.

What you should consider: This figure is Power FX-compatible, but it will need a Power FX Pack, which is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel Super Hero Mashers Pack

What you need to know: This pack includes Thanos, along with four of his mortal enemies from the Avengers.

What you’ll love: These figures come from the Mashers collection from Hasbro and Marvel and show each character with exaggerated features. Thanos is joined by Captain America, Black Panther, Hulk and Iron Man. Each figure is buildable and customizable, so you can put Hulk’s hands on Thanos if you feel the urge.

What you should consider: There are 45 pieces in total, which will require some assembling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

