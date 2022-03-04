Which adult board game is best?

In a world dominated by video games, board games are more social because they involve team play, usually face-to-face. Board games are more accessible because the rules are simple and easy to grasp quickly. Board games are also a fun way to develop our cognitive abilities as we choose strategies and tactics to try and win friendly competitions.

If you like games that match crude and morbid answers with made-up questions, take a look at Cards Against Humanity: A Party Game for Horrible People. It includes a booklet with sensible rules and preposterous alternate rules.

What to know before you buy an adult board game

There are several factors that all good board games have in common. The more of these in the adult board game you choose, the more fun all the players will have.

The game is easy to learn

No one wants a game that takes forever to learn. Games with complicated rules take a long time to learn and favor those who have played it the most.

The game has a clear objective

A good adult board game is one where everyone knows exactly what the goals are, such as settle your own civilization or bankrupt all your opponents. Look for adult board games that state the objective of the game in only a few words, such as “the first to identify 25 secret agents.”

The game is a good balance of luck and skill

Most adults enjoy board games where everyone has an equal opportunity to win. If the same people win all the time, others are not going to be interested because they know they don’t have a chance of winning. In the best board games, complete rookies have as good a chance as the most seasoned veterans.

The intervals between turns are short

In games where one player can get on a roll and dominate play, the other players get bored sitting around waiting for their turns. Games that cycle through opponents’ turns quickly keep everyone fully involved in the game.

Variety

When the game is played the same way every time, people get bored with it. Look for games that have enough variables that the next game is as much an adventure as the first one.

What to look for in a quality adult board game

How many can play?

For an adult board game to be considered a party game, many people need to be able to play at once. For a game for the family to enjoy at home, four-person games are popular.

How well is it made?

If you really enjoy a particular board game, you will want to play it over and over. This means you will be handing cards and game pieces again and again, so look for heavier, sturdier and more durable game boards and playing pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on an adult board game

Games that use cards and little else can be found for between $10-$25. From $25-$50, you will find games that have more parts and pieces and game boards that play a more critical part in the game. Above $50, you will find all kinds of add-ons and accessory items.

Adult board game FAQ

Are there any adult board games for solo play?

A. Yes, and they include games of logic and games that rely on your ability to develop strategies. Check the packaging and look for adult board games that say they are recommended for one or more players.

Are adult board games that are designed for team play more fun than those designed for individuals to play against each other?

A. Only one person wins with games where individuals compete head-to-head. Some say team games are more fun because they are more social, and when a team wins, all the players on that team are winners.

What’s the best adult board game to buy?

Top adult board game

Cards Against Humanity: A Party Game for Horrible People

What you need to know: This game, which got its start on Kickstarter, is the board game of choice for people with a different sense of humor.

What you’ll love: Five hundred white cards have crude and morbid messages. One hundred black cards have blank spaces for players to choose their favorite topics. Each round, one player asks a question from a black card and everyone else answers with their funniest white card.

What you should consider: Customers say they wish there were more cards with more sayings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top adult board game for the money

Czech Games Codenames

What you need to know: This team-based word game is easy to learn and suitable for everyone 14 and older.

What you’ll love: Two rival spymasters know the secret identities of 25 agents. Their teammates know the same agents only by their codenames. The object of the game is to match the agents’ secret identities with their code names as spymasters give one-word clues.

What you should consider: Younger players often have trouble coming up with clues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Catan Studios Trade, Build, Settle Adventure Board Game

What you need to know: Players look to control their own civilizations and settle the island of Catan in this strategy game.

What you’ll love: The completely variable board has so many options that you never have to play the same game twice. The basics can be learned in a few minutes, but you continue to develop winning strategies and tactics for as many years as you play this game. This game generally takes an hour or two to complete.

What you should consider: This game is pricey and the game board is on the flimsy side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.