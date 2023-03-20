A dollhouse is a great way to inspire creative, imaginative play. With all those rooms to explore, your child can furnish the house in all kinds of ways and send toys off on fun adventures. A dollhouse is also a great way to keep little loose toys off the floor. Just have your child tuck everything away in the rooms at the end of the day and cleanup is easy.

In this article: Kidkraft Brooklyn’s Loft Dollhouse, Pidoko Wooden Dollhouse and Melissa & Doug Fold & Go Dollhouse.

Scale

It’s important to consider scale when considering dollhouses. For instance, if your child primarily plays with Barbie dolls, you’ll want a dollhouse-sized to that scale. The scale numbers compare inches to feet and are especially important when picking out dollhouse furniture or accessories. You want all beds, couches and tables to fit appropriately.

Popular dollhouse scale sizes include:

1:6 scale: Known as the playscale or “fashion scale,” this size is most popular for Barbie dolls and action figures that are under 15 inches tall.

Known as the playscale or “fashion scale,” this size is most popular for Barbie dolls and action figures that are under 15 inches tall. 1:12 scale: This is considered standard size and most dollhouse accessories are readily available in this size. It’s more popular among professional collectors but can be suitable for dolls under 6 inches tall.

This is considered standard size and most dollhouse accessories are readily available in this size. It’s more popular among professional collectors but can be suitable for dolls under 6 inches tall. 1:24 scale: While it’s harder to find furniture to fit this scale, this is a compact option that’s great for small spaces and dolls under 3 inches tall.

Portability

A dollhouse can be portable or stationary, depending on the design. A portable dollhouse usually opens and closes with a lock mechanism to secure the walls and a handle that makes carrying it a breeze. Stationary dollhouses are bigger with larger rooms and more floors, but they aren’t easy to move. A stationary dollhouse is best left at a fixed location, such as a bedroom floor or a table in a playroom.

Furniture

Some dollhouses are more extensively furnished than others. A fully furnished and decorated dollhouse is ready for play right away and can include special light or movement features. However, a completely finished dollhouse doesn’t leave as much room for personalization.

An unfinished dollhouse is a blank slate. Setting up the house with furniture and paint means you’ve got a crafting project and a toy all wrapped into one. The type of house you choose depends on your child’s interests and which dolls or figurines they intend to play with inside the house.

Best dollhouses for 7- to 15-inch figurines

Kidkraft Brooklyn’s Loft Dollhouse

With chic urban style, this wooden three-story dollhouse is fully furnished with six rooms and two outdoor areas, including a balcony and a fire escape. It comes with 25 decorative accessories, lights and sound elements.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Barbie 3-Story House with Pop-Up Umbrella

This plastic, foldable three-story house is designed to fit Barbie and all her friends with four rooms and rooftop seating under a pop-up umbrella. There’s an elevator and over 20 pieces of furniture and accessories.

Sold by Amazon

Kidkraft Bonita Rose Dollhouse

This three-story wooden dollhouse has four pink rooms with stickers so your child can customize the walls. There are seven wooden accessories including a bed, sofa and bathtub.

Sold by Amazon

Teamson Kids Fancy Mansion Doll House

This three-story wooden dollhouse has five rooms and a small outdoor balcony. It’s made from recycled materials and comes with all furnishings.

Sold by Wayfair

Best dollhouses for 4- to 7-inch figurines

Pidoko Wooden Dollhouse

This pink three-floor house includes five rooms, plus a small third-story balcony. It comes with 12 accessories, and extra furniture is painted into the background.

Sold by Amazon

Rofitall Attractive Dollhouse

This wooden dollhouse has three floors and five rooms, plus a small second-story balcony. It comes with over 24 pieces of pink and white furniture that can be arranged in different ways.

Sold by Wayfair

Rofitall Vintage Dollhouse

This vintage-inspired wooden dollhouse has a red brick motif, two standard levels and a large third-floor attic that can be concealed by a fold-over roof panel. There are five spacious rooms and plenty of accessories to mix and match, along with a fold-out garden space on the first floor.

Sold by Wayfair

You & Me Happy Together Dollhouse

This purple three-story plastic house has 10 rooms that open and close for immersive play and compact cleanup. There are lights and sounds. The house comes with two parent and two child figurines, but all furniture is sold separately, encouraging your child to really customize the spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Hape All-Season Unfurnished Dollhouse

This geometrically designed wooden dollhouse boasts bright colors with six rooms, two staircases, reversible winter and summer themes and a faux solar panel roof. There are several floors but very few walls, so your child can explore the house from any angle.

Sold by Amazon

Best dollhouses for 1- to 3-inch figurines

Best Choice Products Deluxe Cottage Dollhouse

This elaborate plastic house has three indoor floors and a rooftop level. It includes over 200 accessories and comes with two 3-inch critter figurines.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Fold & Go Dollhouse

This foldable wooden house has two floors and a carrying handle for portability. It comes with two dolls and 11 pieces of wooden furniture, and if you prime it first, the natural wood tone can be painted for a custom look.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

This simple Melissa & Doug Dollhouse has a pink exterior and folds up for easy travel.

The Kidkraft Grand View Mansion Dollhouse has plenty of rooms and lots of furniture with fun accessories for imaginative play.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.