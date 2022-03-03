Which Five Nights at Freddy’s toy is best?

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a popular horror video game series that became a worldwide favorite after its 2014 release. The game — which takes place at the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant — spawned a line of toys, ranging from action figures to construction sets. Many of these toys are based on the game’s animatronic characters that provide entertainment to the children by day but get a bit scary at night.

The best Five Nights at Freddy’s toy is the Chocolate Freddy Funko Pop figurine. This moveable action figure finds the main antagonist Freddy covered in chocolate and topped with sprinkles.

What to know before you buy a Five Nights at Freddy’s toy

Game objective

The video game takes place during the nighttime at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant. This is where you, played as a night shift employee, scramble to defend yourself and the restaurant from the devious animatronic characters that come to life. Freddy and his animatronic friends don’t appreciate your presence and will do everything they can to scare you away. You’ll have to use security cameras, tools, lights and doors to stay alive during this five-night scream fest.

Characters

Throughout each different Five Nights at Freddy’s game, you will find yourself playing a different human character. Your job is to survive five nights without dying. These characters will range from the original protagonist Mike Schmidt, an unnamed security guard and even a crying child. Most of the toys revolve around the main cast of animatronic characters. This group of dastardly animals includes Freddy (Bear), Chica (Chicken), Bonnie (Rabbit) and Foxy (Fox). Don’t be fooled by their cute names; these characters are out to get you.

Sequels

There are 12 different Five Nights at Freddy’s games outside of the original. Most of these iterations spawned brand new characters including protagonists and antagonists. As you can imagine, fans tend to love the antagonists better which is why most toys feature Freddy and his other furry friends. These sequels have spawned new fan favorites like the Circus Baby and Ballora. Each sequel also sees the main cast of characters dressed up in different costumes like “Glamrock,” “Nightmare” and “Rockstar.”

What to look for in a quality Five Nights at Freddy’s toy

Variety

The best quality Five Nights at Freddy’s toys come with a variety of characters. You can find plush toy sets that include Bonnie, Freddy, Chica and Foxy. You can also find buildable scenes from the game that come with multiple action figures. Whether you’re collecting toys as a hobby or purchasing them to play with, having a wide variety of characters makes the experience all the better. Some toy sets even include two different varieties of the same character like a Jack-O-Bonnie and a Beacon Bonnie.

Plush vs. plastic

The quality of plush and plastic toys largely depends on the manufacturer. Some plastic toys can be made with polyvinyl chloride, which tend to be less sturdy and can break more easily. For the highest quality action figures, look for ones made with acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. This plastic is harder and is built for longevity. Plush toys on the other hand are usually of a similar quality. Most plush toys are made with a cotton exterior and polyester interior. If the plush toy is well stitched, you shouldn’t have an issue with it falling apart.

Unique characteristics

While most Five Nights at Freddy’s toys feature the standard characters, some have unique takes on Freddy and his scary companions. For example, the Chocolate Freddy Funko Pop toy has Freddy covered in chocolate. They also have a Chocolate Bonnie and Chocolate Chica action figure. Other toys include the character’s instruments along with the figurines. Let’s not forget, these dangerous characters are friendly musicians during the day. You can also find spin-off versions of the characters like the Five Nights at Freddy’s Sister Location toys that have the entire group dressed as creepy clowns.

How much you can expect to spend on Five Nights at Freddy’s toys

Five Nights at Freddy’s toys cost between $11-$36.

Five Nights at Freddy’s toys FAQ

What kind of Five Nights at Freddy’s toys are there?

A. These toy variations include action figure sets, buildable scenes, plush toys, Halloween costumes, stickers, mini figurines and collectable figures.

Where can I buy the Five Nights at Freddy’s games?

A. If you are playing on a PC, you can find Five Nights at Freddy’s on Steam. If you are playing on PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo you can find the game in their respective stores on your console menu.

What are the best Five Nights at Freddy’s toys to buy?

Top Five Nights at Freddy’s toy

Chocolate Freddy Funko Pop Action Figure

What you need to know: Funko Pop toys have become incredibly popular lately and the Five Nights at Freddy’s toy is no exception.

What you’ll love: This figure features the main character Freddy, albeit a slightly different version. This action figure finds Freddy covered in chocolate sauce and topped with sprinkles.

What you should consider: This figure is not designed to come apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Five Nights at Freddy’s toy for the money

Five Nights at Freddy’s Plush Toys

What you need to know: This multipack from the Five Nights at Freddy’s series comes with four plush toys including Bonnie, Freddy, Chica and Foxy.

What you’ll love: These cuddly toys are just as creepy as they are adorable. Each toy is just over 7 inches in height and filled with soft plush cotton.

What you should consider: These toys do not make noise, and they do not have any built-in motion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Five Nights at Freddy’s Construction Set

What you need to know: This unique toy lets you recreate a full Five Nights at Freddy’s set based on a scene within the series itself.

What you’ll love: Much like a puzzle or Lego set, this toy includes over 200 pieces and two buildable characters, Shadow Freddy and Withered Foxy, both of which have movable limbs.

What you should consider: There is a lot of assembly required with this toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.