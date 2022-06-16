Kids love to take a ride on a Little Tikes car again and again. They also enjoy Little Tikes’ playsets, preschool toys, baby toys and furniture.

Which Little Tikes cars are best?

Little Tikes cars are molded plastic vehicles designed for infants, toddlers and young children. The Little Tikes line of Cozy Coupes are their most famous product. These colorful cars have big cartoon eyes and smiles and are built with handles so parents can push. They also have removable floorboards so toddlers can walk their car along as they develop their motor skills.

If you are looking for a walkaround car for a toddler, take a look at the Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Dinosaur, a new theme version of the classic four-wheel walkaround design.

What to know before you buy a Little Tikes car

Little Tikes makes lots of active play sets like slides, basketball backboards and hoops, swings, trampolines, T-ball sets, playhouses, bouncy castles and many more. All are made of durable plastic and designed for kids of all ages. Little Tikes also makes dolls, toys and games. The Little Tikes product line includes several categories of cars and ride-on vehicles with one, two, three and four wheels.

Four wheels

Push cars

These are colorful toddler-sized vehicles with friendly faces. They are made of rugged and brightly colored plastic. The detachable handle can be used at the back to push and easily moved to the front to pull.

Scooters

The four wheels on these foot-power ride-on help kids balance while the big grip handles allow them to steady themselves. The style is colorful and ultra modern.

Wagons

Small plastic wagons allow little kids to take their dolls, toys and stuffed animals for a ride indoors or out. The sturdy plastic wheels on the Little Legend wagons are gentle on indoor surfaces, but rugged enough for outdoor use. The handles fold flat for easy storage.

Three wheels

Trikes

Little Tikes has modernized the classic three-wheel tricycle design with the big wheel up front. They add fantastic bodies, including a dinosaur whose jaws chomp and its tail wags when the child pushes a button.

Two wheels

Scooters

Two-wheel kick scooters have fun graphics and high style. The LOL Surprise has large polyurethane wheels with ultra-smooth metal bearings that deliver a very smooth ride.

Balance-to-pedal bikes

These training bikes have fold away pedals that allow toddlers to walk the bicycle with foot power. As kids develop their ability to balance, they transition to pedaling along under their own power.

One wheelers

Pelican bike

Little Tikes does kid fitness, too. This adjustable fitness stationary exercise bike has built-in visual adventure videos and Bluetooth connectivity.

What to look for in a quality Little Tikes car

Fantasy cars

Little Tikes has some fantastic cars, too. They start with the basic ride-on toy car and add designs and decorations that make for some very fun cars.

Ice cream truck: This parent-powered cozy coupe plays music through the ice cream cone speaker mounted on the roof and has toy ice cream cones and a credit card reader.

This parent-powered cozy coupe plays music through the ice cream cone speaker mounted on the roof and has toy ice cream cones and a credit card reader. Pirate ship: This combination ride-on car and playset is a boat with wheels. It has a skull and crossbones flag and comes with two pirate figures and a cannon.

This combination ride-on car and playset is a boat with wheels. It has a skull and crossbones flag and comes with two pirate figures and a cannon. Princess horse and carriage: This pink carriage with a tiara on top is “pulled” by a prancing pony.

This pink carriage with a tiara on top is “pulled” by a prancing pony. Reindeer carriage: This festive four-wheeler is a red Santa sleigh pulled by Rudolph the Reindeer.

This festive four-wheeler is a red Santa sleigh pulled by Rudolph the Reindeer. Dinosaurs: Dinosaurs are a theme that kids like a lot, so Little Tikes makes several dino cars, from ride-on toy trikes to an off-road truck that is pulled by a ferocious green T-Rex that makes roaring and chomping sounds.

Dinosaurs are a theme that kids like a lot, so Little Tikes makes several dino cars, from ride-on toy trikes to an off-road truck that is pulled by a ferocious green T-Rex that makes roaring and chomping sounds. Soft, plush ride-on toys: These cozy rides are great for smaller kids. Choose from a black-and-yellow bumblebee, a pink unicorn and a green dinosaur.

How much you can expect to spend on a Little Tikes car

Little Tikes ride-on toy cars begin at around $25 and go all the way up to $200.

Little Tikes car FAQ

What things does Little Tikes make other than cars?

A. In addition to ride-on cars, scoot-arounds and pedal cars, Little Tikes makes many things designed for active play, like playsets, preschool toys, baby toys and furniture.

How quickly will my kids outgrow their Little Tikes car?

A. Some of the Little Tikes cars grow with your child, assuring you years of enjoyment before they outgrow their car.

What are the best Little Tikes cars to buy?

Top Little Tikes car

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Dinosaur

What you need to know: The removable floorboard makes this a perfect walkaround car for toddlers.

What you’ll love: This fun green dinosaur with great big eyes has front wheels that spin 360 degrees and a parent push handle. This car has a high-back seat, cup holders and a gas cap that opens and closes. The ignition switch clicks when turned and the horn is activated by a big red button in the center of the steering wheel.

What you should consider: This car’s weight limit is 50 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Little Tikes car for the money

Little Tikes Jett Car Pedal-Powered Racer

What you need to know: This pedal car steers the rear wheels with easy-turning handles and adjusts as your child grows from 3 to 10.

What you’ll love: The 200-pound weight limit means your kids can ride this nearly 4 foot long pedal car for years to come. The sturdy plastic pedals let kids decide how fast or slow they want to go. The tall and rugged off-road tires are great for all surfaces.

What you should consider: This Little Tikes car comes ready to ride, with no assembly required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil’ Rollin’ Giraffe

What you need to know: This Little Tikes car is actually a three-wheeled giraffe.

What you’ll love: The oversized rear wheel provides added stability and the wheel guard is designed to provide additional safety. The seat adjusts as your child grows for a perfect fit every time, even once toddlers have refined their gross motor skills and mastered walking. The configuration helps build coordination and balance.

What you should consider: Some assembly is required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

