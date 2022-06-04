Which Thor hammer toy is best?

If you are trying to find a gift for a young Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, look no further than a Thor hammer toy. Modeled after the legendary weapon wielded by the famous Asgardian himself, these toy hammers can range from simple foam weapons to detailed replicas complete with sound effects and working lights.

There are many toys designed to look like Thor’s hammer, but the Marvel Infinity War Stormbreaker Electronic Axe is the top pick because it is intricately detailed and comes with immersive sound effects.

What to know before you buy a Thor hammer toy

Mjolnir vs. Stormbreaker

Just like other Marvel toys inspired by the film franchise, Thor’s hammer can appear in a wide variety of different shapes and sizes. Most of these toys will be designed to look like either Mjolnir or Stormbreaker. Mjolnir is the original hammer wielded by Thor, and it can be recognized by its short handle and blocky appearance. Thor wielded this weapon until it was destroyed in the film “Thor: Ragnarok.” After its destruction, the hero would not have another hammer until he forged the legendary Stormbreaker in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Resembling a large axe with a wooden handle, Stormbreaker is considered the stronger of the two weapons.

Mjolnir is perhaps the more recognizable of Thor’s hammers, but children particularly interested in the films may want a Stormbreaker toy because of its use in several important battle sequences. That being said, kids who haven’t seen all of the movies may prefer a Mjolnir toy because it appears more frequently throughout the MCU films.

Materials and safety

Safety should always be the number one concern when buying a toy for a child, particularly when the gift is designed to look like a weapon. If you are buying the toy for a young child, consider a plush hammer toy or one that’s constructed from lightweight foam. Foam is a particularly useful material because it is safe without sacrificing too much detail. Older kids may enjoy plastic hammer toys because they are intricately detailed and often include immersive features like battery-powered sound effects and working lights. For safety, it’s recommended that kids playing with plastic weapons and should only do so with adult supervision.

What to look for in a quality Thor hammer toy

Age range

Most plush Thor’s hammer toys are appropriate for kids of any age because they are essentially pillows in fun and recognizable shapes. Plastic and foam hammers are usually considered suitable for children ages 5 and up.

Sound effects

Many Thor hammer toys feature immersive sound effects like rolling thunder or cracks of lightning so children can recreate memorable scenes from the films or create their own imaginative battle sequences. Most of these toys require batteries. Look for a product that comes with batteries so the child can enjoy the toy straight out of the box.

Display stand

Some adult fans of the franchise may want a detailed replica of Thor’s hammer for a display case or costume. If you’re looking for one of these items, look for a hammer that comes with a display stand or clear plastic case.

How much you can expect to spend on a Thor hammer toy

The cost of a Thor hammer toy can vary depending on its construction and any included features. Most people can expect to spend $20-$40 for an intricately detailed toy, while collectible replicas often exceed $100.

Thor hammer toy FAQ

Can anyone lift Thor’s hammer?

A. While Thor is the hero most often seen using the hammer, Mjolnir can be wielded by anyone who is deemed worthy of lifting it. Other characters seen using the hammer in the film series include Thor’s father Odin and Captain America.

Are toy weapons bad for kids?

A. While safety should be a key consideration when buying a toy weapon for a child, these items can actually be helpful for development because they encourage role-playing and imagination. Thor’s hammer is particularly educational because it can be used to teach kids about Norse mythology and blacksmithing.

What’s the best Thor hammer toy to buy?

Top Thor hammer toy

Marvel Infinity War Stormbreaker Electronic Axe

What you need to know: Modeled after the second hammer Thor received in the films, this plastic Stormbreaker toy features tons of detail and immersive features.

What you’ll love: This Thor hammer Stormbreaker toy features intricate details like inscribed runes and a textured plastic handle that looks like wood. Pressing the leaf button on the handle activates thunder and lightning sound effects inspired by the films.

What you should consider: This Stormbreaker toy was smaller than what some users expected, especially given its large size in the films.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Thor hammer toy for the money

Avengers Nerf Power Moves Thor Hammer

What you need to know: This affordable Thor hammer toy shoots Nerf darts at the press of a button.

What you’ll love: Kids can shoot soft Nerf darts by pulling on the handle, pressing the button and swinging the toy forward, thereby offering tons of interactivity and immersive play. There are other toys in the same series that kids can collect and share for more fun.

What you should consider: This Nerf Mjolnir toy only comes with three Nerf darts. Some users also had trouble operating the projectile feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel Thor Plush Mjolnir Hammer

What you need to know: Perfect for particularly young Thor fans, this versatile plush hammer can be used as a comfy pillow or soft hammer toy.

What you’ll love: Constructed from 100% polyester, this plush Mjolnir hammer toy is safe and machine-washable with durable stitching. The large hammer component is big enough to be used as a child’s pillow.

What you should consider: A few users received a Thor hammer toy that appeared pre-owned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

